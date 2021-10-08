today's howtos
DHCP client configuration for Linux, Windows and macOS
IP addresses serve as one of the primary ways of identifying nodes on the network. Administrators use these logical addresses to place devices on the network in specific segments, control access to the devices via routers and firewalls, and map network devices for client machines.
Install a graphical package manager on Kali Linux 2021.3 – LinuxBSDos.com
If you used my last tutorial to install Kali Linux 2021.3 on your MacBook Air in dual-boot fashion with Ubuntu 20.04, I’m sure you noticed that there’s no graphical package manager installed by default on Kali Linux. I noticed that too, but GNOME Software, the first one I installed and the default graphical package manager for the GNOME desktop, is broken. Couldn’t get it to find me anything. Its image is what you see in the featured image above.
K3XEC | Transmitting BPSK symbols (Part 2/5)
This post is part of a series called "PACKRAT". If this is the first post you've found, it'd be worth reading the intro post first and then looking over all posts in the series.
In the last post, we worked through what IQ is, and different formats that it may be sent or received in. Let’s take that and move on to Transmitting BPSK using IQ data!
When we transmit and receive information through RF using an SDR, data is traditionally encoded into a stream of symbols which are then used by a program to modulate the IQ stream, and sent over the airwaves.
Chromium and Raspberry PI 4: Increase Performances with Cache on RAM Disk
With the new Raspberry PI computer models having much more RAM, improving Chromium performance can be a core goal for people using it as Desktop computer. To achieve this, a good practice is moving cache on a RAMDisk
In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to move Chromium cache into a new RAM disk partition with Raspberry PI 4 and OS Desktop.
Quick video editing on Linux with Flowblade | Opensource.com
Do you have videos you need to cut together but find video editing applications too complex? Flowblade is a minimal video editing application designed to enable you to assemble a cut of your video quickly and easily.
Video editing can be challenging. There's a lot to think about, lots of footage to review, a story you want to tell, and there's the software you have to learn on top of everything else. However, there's a common conundrum at play here: Most people only need about 80% of what's possible in video editing applications, and you can implement that 80% of everyday editing tasks with about 50% of the resources a big "professional" editor uses. That's where Flowblade really excels. It's a simple editor that can do all the basic tasks you need, plus quite a bit more. However, it focuses on the essentials so you can get started editing right away, and you're never likely to be overwhelmed by menu selections you may never use, much less understand.
Ubuntu Frame - A picture is worth a thousand snaps
The development of graphical applications intended for use on IoT devices isn’t trivial. The complexity goes beyond the usual challenges that exist in the classic desktop and server domains. One, the IoT world is much less mature. Two, developers need to take into consideration various edge cases that do not apply to hands-on devices like laptops, for instance. Kiosks, industrial displays and digital signage devices require additional focus and rigor. Ubuntu Frame is a solution designed to simplify and streamline the build and development of products that need graphical output. On a technical level, it is a fullscreen shell, based on Wayland, intended for interactive usage applications. On a product level, Ubuntu Frame bundles communication protocols, input protocols and security policies into a single kit, which can then be used in IoT devices. You can test it today.
LoRa HAT starts at $31
SB Components is crowdfunding a $31-and-up “LoRa HAT for Raspberry Pi” with a 5-Km range at 868MHz or 433MHz. There is also a $47 “LoRa Expansion for Pico” board with a pre-soldered RPi Pico. Raspberry Pi milliner SB Components, which is behind such RPi HATs as the PiFinger fingerprint sensor HAT, has won Kickstarter funding for a simple, low-cost LoRa communications HAT. The LoRa HAT for Raspberry Pi is still available in a super early bird special for 23 UK Pounds ($31), as well as an identical 30-Pound ($40) package discounted from the eventual 40-Pound retail price.
Preparing for PipeWire
In the coming year, PipeWire will replace PulseAudio resulting in better audio on Linux. If you can't wait, here's what you need to know to get started with PipeWire. Unless you use a version of Fedora released in 2021, you may not have heard of PipeWire. However, by this time next year, PipeWire will likely be installed on your computer. Already, many distributions are starting to carry PipeWire (marked as experimental) in their repositories. Still unfinished with its installation varied depending on distribution, PipeWire is about to replace PulseAudio as Linux’s main audio server. If you are unwilling to wait until PipeWire becomes a standard part of a Linux installation, here is what you should know. PipeWire was created by Wim Taymans of Red Hat in 2015. Based on an earlier project called PulseVideo, PipeWire was originally intended as a server for capture and playback of audio and video. The video side of the project is still in development, but the audio side is mature enough that in the spring of 2021 Fedora 34 become the first Linux distribution to install it by default. In Fedora 34, PipeWire is used to manage PulseAudio, JACK, ALSA, and GStreamer-based applications.
Games: Glasses, Chrome OS 98, and aspberry Pi Arcade Cabinet
