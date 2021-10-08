This week in KDE: New Spectacle features and tons of bugfixes
Ark can now open zip archives that contain malformed PHP files (Albert Astals Cid, Ark 21.12)
Dolphin now displays the correct data when you create a folder while filtering the view (Eduardo Cruz, Dolphin 22.04)
Opening .m3u* playlist files in Elisa using the file manager now works properly (Bharadwaj Raju, Elisa 22.04)
Task Manager tooltips for single-window-non-web-browser apps that are playing media but don’t display the media name in the window title once again show album art instead of a window thumbnail (Bharadwaj Raju, Plasma 5.23.4)
Bluetooth status is now saved on logout when using the “remember” option (me: Nate Graham, Plasma 5.23.5)
Plasma panels now load faster on login and look less visually glitchy while doing so (David Edmundson, Plasma 5.23.5)
Discover no longer crashes when you open the description page of a Flatpak app you just removed (Aleix Pol Gonzalez, Plasma 5.24)
Discover is now faster to check for Flatpak app updates (Aleix Pol Gonzalez, Plasma 5.24)
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 589 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Proprietary Software, Games, and Openwashing
today's howtos
17 Best Free and Open Source Wallpaper Setters
Do you find your Linux desktop background rather mundane but have problems in finding attractive wallpapers? That’s where automatic wallpaper changes can help. And many wallpaper tools access online sources which make it easy to liven up your desktop. They can find and download awesome wallpapers and change them periodically. Some wallpaper tools even support live wallpapers. Here’s our recommendations. All of the tools are free and open source goodness.
Recent comments
1 min 5 sec ago
14 min 25 sec ago
36 min 51 sec ago
1 hour 46 min ago
11 hours 10 min ago
12 hours 54 min ago
13 hours 9 min ago
13 hours 22 min ago
13 hours 26 min ago
13 hours 47 min ago