Programming Leftovers Dirk Eddelbuettel: littler 0.3.15 on CRAN: Package Updates The sixteenth release of littler as a CRAN package just landed, following in the now fifteen year history (!!) as a package started by Jeff in 2006, and joined by me a few weeks later. littler is the first command-line interface for R as it predates Rscript. It allows for piping as well for shebang scripting via #!, uses command-line arguments more consistently and still starts faster. It also always loaded the methods package which Rscript only started to do in recent years. littler lives on Linux and Unix, has its difficulties on macOS due to yet-another-braindeadedness there (who ever thought case-insensitive filesystems as a default were a good idea?) and simply does not exist on Windows (yet – the build system could be extended – see RInside for an existence proof, and volunteers are welcome!). See the FAQ vignette on how to add it to your PATH. A few examples are highlighted at the Github repo, as well as in the examples vignette.

Cdson Today, I'm announcing the release of my library cdson: a parser and serializer for the DSON data format in C. (As the name suggests, DSON is a bit like JSON, and I strongly prefer its usage to YAML.) While I'm many years late to this joke, in that time somehow no one had implemented a DSON library in C. [...] cdson takes this last route. 18 bits of code point is planes 1-3, which is actually everything except private use and alternate reps right now. But it also gates using \\u-escapes at all behind a flag. Writing cdson has amused me, but having finished the project does not mean the amusement must cease. cdson is open source software under the very permissive MPL; feel free to add it to projects if doing so would amuse you too. And if you need a defensible config file format, might I recommend anything that's not YAML?

Writing a SNES assembler compiler/disassembler - Day 1 Why ? Because I can. More seriously I have a project where I need to inject new Snes code in a running game and I want to express directly this new code in my Raku component (A webserver service). I want to have special sub that returns me Snes bytecode but that contains Snes assembler. I tried injecting a SLANG in Raku already. Like writing my $byte-code = SNES lda $42; sta $54; rtl; But it’s rather tricky and I will probably just have a additional Slang with its own grammar in a dedicated file.

Proprietary Software, Games, and Openwashing The 15 Best Games to Play on Your Chromebook in 2021 The Chromebook is becoming a more and more robust laptop option by the year. With increasing crossover functionality for both Linux and Android, it now has access to a plethora of apps and games that in the past would have been unthinkable. This list is largely made up of games you can download from the Play Store, too, because every Chromebook released for a good few years now has native Android functionality. We want to reflect what’s available to the majority of Chromebook users today, and we’ve checked to see that the below games work well on most modern Chromebooks.

Who Is the Network Access Broker ‘Babam’? Rarely do cybercriminal gangs that deploy ransomware gain the initial access to the target themselves. More commonly, that access is purchased from a cybercriminal broker who specializes in acquiring remote access credentials — such as usernames and passwords needed to remotely connect to the target’s network. In this post we’ll look at the clues left behind by “Babam,” the handle chosen by a cybercriminal who has sold such access to ransomware groups on many occasions over the past few years.

Soup to nuts enablement from SUSE on openSAP | SUSE Communities [Ed: Openwashing] After 2 years of intense preparation with the openSAP team, SUSE broke new ground in 2019 by offering the first ever partner-led course on SAP’s Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) platform with our Introduction to SUSE Linux Enterprise Server.

Hyperledger Foundation 2021 End-of-Year Update In 2021, after six years of community building and expanding from two projects to 18 projects, to over 50 labs, 16 Special Interest and Working Groups, and over 200 members, Hyperledger became a Foundation. This newfound identity arches over all of its projects, labs, regional chapters, and community groups. Hyperledger Foundation is now leading the collective effort to advance enterprise blockchain technology and fulfill its mission to foster and coordinate the premier open source enterprise blockchain community. At Hyperledger Foundation, being open is core to what we do. We’re here to lead an open, global and welcoming enterprise blockchain ecosystem—a community where no contribution is seen as too small or insignificant. Our foundation comprises organizations, developers, executives, students, teachers, government leaders, and more. It’s supported by the Technical Steering Committee, various working groups, special interest groups, and Meetup communities all across the globe, now numbering more than 80,000 participants.