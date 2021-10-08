Turnip is Vulkan 1.1 Conformant
Khronos submission indicating Vulkan 1.1 conformance for Turnip on Adreno 618 GPU.
It is a great feat, especially for a driver which is created without hardware documentation. And we support features far from the bare minimum required for conformance.
But first of all, I want to thank and congratulate everyone working on the driver: Connor Abbott, Rob Clark, Emma Anholt, Jonathan Marek, Hyunjun Ko, Samuel Iglesias. And special thanks to Samuel Iglesias and Ricardo Garcia for tirelessly improving Khronos Vulkan Conformance Tests.
TURNIP as the open-source Mesa Vulkan driver for Qualcomm Adreno graphics hit a new official milestone this week.
The Khronos Group has certified the results submission for Mesa's TURNIP driver running on the Qualcomm Adreno 618 as conformant for the Vulkan 1.1 specification.
Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
-
Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!
Fedora Linux 33 reached end of life on Tuesday. The F35 retrospective survey is open through 4 December.
I have weekly office hours on Wednesdays in the morning and afternoon (US/Eastern time) in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else. See the upcoming meetings for more information.
-
Red Hat has been a contributor to OpenJDK since its inception, and we are currently one of the most significant contributors to the OpenJDK project, both as developers of new versions and as maintainers of OpenJDK 8u and 11u. In addition to being a core developer of the Java Platform, Red Hat is also a heavy consumer of Java technology through our suite of Java-based Middleware and Application Services.
We welcome an analysis of current practices regarding the life cycle of Java releases to understand how Java consumers can be better served. Although the recent cadence changes announced by Oracle to move to a 2-year LTS cycle pertain solely to their proprietary JDK version, this will have an impact on OpenJDK distribution life cycles as well. This is because OpenJDK distributions have chosen to follow the same LTS cycle as the proprietary Oracle JDK to maintain consistency and reduce fragmentation of version usage in the industry.
-
Davie Street Enterprises (DSE), our fictional case study company, has taken a great leap toward the edge and is using the data collected from the edge to perform predictive maintenance and improve its unplanned downtime and line resilience.
Once the edge project was completed, DSE saw unplanned downtime reduced by 50%—far above what it had expected. Although the project was a success, it wasn’t without its challenges. There were many delays as the company figured out the data requirements.
DSE also had to upgrade many sensors to ensure that it could get the quality data required to get the correct results. In DSE’s digital transformation, this was a huge step forward in making it an artificial intelligence (AI) company.
You can now shoot true RAW video with your smartphone thanks to open source app MotionCam
Well, this is pretty exciting. At least, it’s exciting if you have an Android phone – sorry iPhone users!. The newest version of the open-source camera app, MotionCam, now lets you shoot 10-Bit CinemaDNG RAW video files straight from your Android device. It should be noted that the feature is still experimental and definitely needs a few features tweaking and refining, but it works… with caveats.
The MotionCam software, as mentioned, is open source. It’s available in the Google Play store, but you can also always download and install the latest version from GitHub – and at the moment, you will need to go to GitHub to get the newest version with raw video capability. Here’s a sample recording using the new CinemaDNG raw video feature of the app.
Programming Leftovers
-
The sixteenth release of littler as a CRAN package just landed, following in the now fifteen year history (!!) as a package started by Jeff in 2006, and joined by me a few weeks later.
littler is the first command-line interface for R as it predates Rscript. It allows for piping as well for shebang scripting via #!, uses command-line arguments more consistently and still starts faster. It also always loaded the methods package which Rscript only started to do in recent years.
littler lives on Linux and Unix, has its difficulties on macOS due to yet-another-braindeadedness there (who ever thought case-insensitive filesystems as a default were a good idea?) and simply does not exist on Windows (yet – the build system could be extended – see RInside for an existence proof, and volunteers are welcome!). See the FAQ vignette on how to add it to your PATH. A few examples are highlighted at the Github repo, as well as in the examples vignette.
-
Today, I'm announcing the release of my library cdson: a parser and serializer for the DSON data format in C. (As the name suggests, DSON is a bit like JSON, and I strongly prefer its usage to YAML.) While I'm many years late to this joke, in that time somehow no one had implemented a DSON library in C.
[...]
cdson takes this last route. 18 bits of code point is planes 1-3, which is actually everything except private use and alternate reps right now. But it also gates using \\u-escapes at all behind a flag.
Writing cdson has amused me, but having finished the project does not mean the amusement must cease. cdson is open source software under the very permissive MPL; feel free to add it to projects if doing so would amuse you too. And if you need a defensible config file format, might I recommend anything that's not YAML?
-
Why ? Because I can. More seriously I have a project where I need to inject new Snes code in a running game and I want to express directly this new code in my Raku component (A webserver service). I want to have special sub that returns me Snes bytecode but that contains Snes assembler.
I tried injecting a SLANG in Raku already. Like writing my $byte-code = SNES lda $42; sta $54; rtl; But it’s rather tricky and I will probably just have a additional Slang with its own grammar in a dedicated file.
