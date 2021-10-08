Proprietary Software Leftovers
Windows 11 issues: Microsoft confirms widespread app crashes [Ed: Vista 11 is not even beta yet]
Wind turbine maker Vestas confirms recent security incident was ransomware
Wind turbine maker Vestas says "almost all" of its IT systems are finally up and running 10 days after a security attack by criminals, confirming that it had indeed fallen victim to ransomware.
Alarm bells rang the weekend before last when the Danish organisation said it had identified a "cyber security incident" and closed off parts of its tech estate to "contain the issue."
Today the business - one of the largest worldwide to design, build, install and maintain wind turbines – said it has undertaken "extensive investigations, forensics, restoration activities and hardening of our IT systems and IT infrastructure."
How regulation could impact the open-source community -- GCN [Ed: This Microsoft-connected site does not mention that proprietary software itself -- with its notorious back doors -- is a big part of the problem]
Cybersecurity has been in the spotlight ever since President Joe Biden issued an executive order in response to sophisticated cyberattacks earlier this year. The EO was followed up with a cybersecurity summit at the White House where programs focused on different aspects -- from implementing zero trust to addressing the skills shortage -- were announced. The steady flow of initiatives, culminating in the recent announcement by the Open Source Security Foundation of its $10 million commitment to supply-chain security highlights the urgency assigned by the administration to these cybersecurity measures.
These moves are especially crucial for one area that is being targeted by new initiatives: open-source security. Just as the issue of ransomware drew attention and calls for legislation, which is expected to rise to 30% by the end of 2025, similar calls for regulation may target open source.
