Programming Leftovers
-
Is PHP Interpreter Still a Good Programming Language? - CEOWORLD magazine
Hypertext Preprocessor, better known as PHP, is a programming language that has been around since 1994. With more than two decades of use and still going reasonably strong today, there’s no doubt that it has some advantages – but how exactly does it compare to some of the other coding languages that have come out over more recent years? And is it still worthwhile, or is it common purely because it’s so well known?
While you can find a lot of information on PHP interpreters online, e.g., at Droptica , where you’ll find a little more information on how it could potentially be the best option for your needs.
-
AsmREPL: Wing your way through x86-64 assembly language
Ruby developer and internet japester Aaron Patterson has published a REPL for 64-bit x86 assembly language, enabling interactive coding in the lowest-level language of all.
REPL stands for "read-evaluate-print loop", and REPLs were first seen in Lisp development environments such as Lisp Machines. They allow incremental development: programmers can write code on the fly, entering expressions or blocks of code, having them evaluated – executed – immediately, and the results printed out. This was viable because of the way Lisp blurred the lines between interpreted and compiled languages; these days, they're a standard feature of most scripting languages.
-
Could we use an LLVM-based cross-compiler to build apps for quantum computers? This alliance says yes [Ed: It feels like Microsoft and the 'Linux' Foundation attack the GPL and GCC]
The Linux Foundation has launched a group called the QIR Alliance to make quantum computing applications more portable across hardware architectures and simulators.
-
Cross-platform: UI framework Compose Multiplatform has reached a stable level [Ed: Automated translation]
JetBrains has released version 1.0 of Compose Multiplatform. The framework uses the declarative approach of the Android UI toolkit Jetpack Compose and implements it across platforms for desktop, web and Android applications. Unsurprisingly, Kotlin is used as the programming language.
-
Day 4 – Santa’s OCD Sorted – Raku Advent Calendar
Santa has been around for a long time already. Santa remembers the days when bits where set by using a magnetic screwdriver! In those days, you’d made sure that things were orderly set up and sorted for quick access.
Santa likes the Raku Programming Language a lot, because it just works like Santa thinks. There’s just this one thing missing to make Santa feel at home again, just like in the olden days: an easy way to make sorted lists and easily insert new values into these lists to keep them up-to-date.
-
Geizhals Preisvergleich sponsors the German Perl/Raku Workshop 2022
In 2022, the German Perl/Raku Workshop will take place in Leipzig. We are very happy to announce that long time Perl supporter Geizhals Preisvergleich sponsor the workshop.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 502 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
12 min 57 sec ago
1 hour 37 min ago
1 hour 47 min ago
1 hour 54 min ago
3 hours 10 min ago
3 hours 18 min ago
4 hours 25 min ago
4 hours 29 min ago
5 hours 13 min ago
5 hours 26 min ago