Free Software Leftovers
Germany's new coalition government backs the Public Money, Public Code initiative - Neowin
Following the elections in September, Germany is set to get a new coalition government made up of the Social Democrats, Alliance 90/The Greens, and the Free Democratic Party. According to The Document Foundation, which has been reading the coalition agreement, the new government will embrace the notion of Public Money, Public Code (PMPC), a concept that has been promoted by the Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE) for a number of years.
Digital Markets Act: MEPs vote for interoperable messengers - Market Research Telecast [Ed: Original in German. Automated translation.]
Large online platforms with essential services such as Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, Airbnb and Booking.com with a market capitalization of over 80 billion euros are subject to significantly stricter competition requirements. The lead Committee for Internal Market and Consumer Protection (IMCO) in the EU Parliament supported this course on Tuesday.
A new antitrust instrument is intended to deter dominant “gatekeepers” in the network from engaging in unfair practices. According to the line of the MPs for the planned Digital Markets Act (DMA), which still has to be formally confirmed in a plenary session of parliament in mid-December, “gatekeepers” should make their messenger services and other accompanying products such as news feeds on social networks interoperable in the future .
Tidied up: Emacs - a great-grandfather of text editors has a new online home - Market Research Telecast [Ed: Automated translation]
The Dutch web developer and science philosopher Thomas FK Jorna seems to be a fan of old-school text editors: in any case, he has given the text editor Emacs, programmed in C and Lisp, a new online presence, on which friends of Plaintext start with the documentation on GNU Emacs , GNU Elisp as well as an org manual for organizing life in pure markup and a somewhat more complex manual for the LaTeX editor AUCTeX.
Modern shop window for Emacs & Co.
According to the GitHub entry, Jorna was obviously tired of handling the old-fashioned Emacs manual and wanted a more modern implementation, which he created himself without further ado.
5 free Photoshop alternatives for Windows | PCWorld
A long-time favorite of Linux users, the GIMP image editor is now available on all platforms. While its interface isn’t exactly friendly to beginners — especially if you’re used to other programs — it’s at least as powerful as Photoshop for standard image editing tasks.
Open source advent calendar: the Libreoffice office suite - Market Research Telecast [Ed: Automated translation]
This is an advent calendar for techies. In the fully commercialized digital world, almost everything belongs to a large Internet corporation. Their software is neither open nor free. As an alternative, there is this small island of the open source world: software whose code is publicly visible and can be independently checked for possible security gaps and backdoors. Software that can be freely used, distributed and improved. Often the drive for work is simply the joy of providing something useful to society.
Short portraits of open source projects will be published on heise online from December 1st to December 24th. These are about the functions of the respective software, the pitfalls, the history, the background and the financing. Some projects are backed by an individual, others by a loosely organized community, a tightly managed foundation with full-time employees or a consortium. The work is entirely voluntary, or it is financed through donations, cooperation with Internet companies, government funding or an open source business model. Regardless of whether it is a single application or a complex ecosystem, whether a PC program, app or operating system – the diversity of open source is overwhelming.
The History of Hackathons: A Digital Evolution
Open-Source-Adventskalender: Die Play-Store-Alternative F-Droid [Ed: Automated translation]
This is an advent calendar for techies. In the fully commercialized digital world, almost everything belongs to a large Internet corporation. Their software is neither open nor free. As an alternative, there is this small island of the open source world: software whose code is publicly visible and can be independently checked for possible security gaps and backdoors. Software that can be freely used, distributed and improved. Often the drive for work is simply the joy of providing something useful to society.
Short portraits of open source projects will be published on heise online from December 1st to December 24th. These are about the functions of the respective software, the pitfalls, the history, the background and the financing. Some projects are backed by an individual, others by a loosely organized community, a tightly managed foundation with full-time employees or a consortium. The work is entirely voluntary, or it is financed through donations, cooperation with Internet companies, government funding or an open source business model. Regardless of whether it is a single application or a complex ecosystem, whether a PC program, app or operating system – the diversity of open source is overwhelming.
Bring an old phone back to life with a free Android alternative | The Star
Your phone's hardware is still in good shape, but the manufacturer has stopped supporting the software. In cases like these, you should consider installing an alternative Android version so that you can continue making the best of a perfectly good phone.
Smartphone manufacturers are notorious for ending Android updates after two to three years, despite phones being capable of longer lifespans.
The Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE) has been leading an upcycling initiative for Android phones with the goal of preventing e-waste by extending the lifespan of Android phones using free software.
Two alternatives that offer enhanced data protection are CalyxOS, which has a focus on security, and LineageOS, which is designed to run on as many devices as possible, according to guidance from the FSFE.
There are also alternatives to Google Play when it comes to getting apps for your Android phone. For example, there’s the F-Droid store where all the software is free and open source.
