Android Leftovers

Pango updates

I was hoping to wrap up my Pango work after the previous update, but unexpected trouble came in from the side – Benjamin made GtkLabel more serious about height-for-width, and that uncovered some inaccuracies in Pango’s line wrapping implementation. Sometimes, we would make our lines shorter than necessary, and ometimes, we would let a hyphen leak out of the allotted width, creating an overlong line. Fixing all this up took some serious effort, but I think it was time well spent. One of the outcomes is that Pango now has APIs to serialize PangoLayout objects, and these are used in the testsuite.

Genode OS Framework release 21.11

Genode 21.11 puts the spotlight on device drivers. Interactive Genode scenarios come to the Pinephone, hardware-accelerated graphics becomes available on Intel Gen9+ and Vivante GPUs, and Xilnx Zynq receives new love. The previous release presented our new take on porting drivers from Linux, and the architectural integration of hardware-accelerated graphics in Genode-based systems. The just released version 21.11 is the continuation of both topics. Thanks to our streamlined approach for transplanting Linux drivers to Genode, we were able to reuse the Pinephone's Linux drivers for the display and touchscreen without modification. But, in contrast to running those drivers in the Linux kernel, we are walking on new ground by confining each driver in a separate sandbox. With our GPU line of work, we followed two major directions during the release cycle. For one, we applied our architectural approach to a second GPU vendor besides Intel, namely the Vivante GPU as used by the i.MX SoC family. Combined with the etnaviv Gallium driver of the Mesa library, Genode thereby becomes able to render graphics with hardware acceleration on the MNT Reform open-hardware laptop. The second branch is the promised extension of our custom Intel GPU multiplexer to GPUs of generation 9 or newer. Thereby, GPU support has now become a regular feature of the Genode-based Sculpt OS that can be taken for a spin on commodity PC hardware. Also: Genode OS 21.11 Now Has Working Intel Gen9+ Graphics, Better PinePhone Support