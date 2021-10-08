today's howtos
6 Useful VirtualBox Commands You Can Use to Manage Your VMs
Virtualization is one of the core computing technologies today. With a virtual machine (VM), you can run almost any operating system of your choice on your PC without breaking the bank to acquire extra hardware.
This guide explores how to use the command line terminal in managing your VirtualBox virtual machines regardless of the operating system you are using, be that Windows, macOS, or Linux. All VirtualBox installations come with the VBoxManage command-line tool, a powerful and flexible utility for managing your virtual machines.
How To Install RPM Fusion on Fedora 35 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install RPM Fusion on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, The RPM Fusion software repo is a community-maintained software repo that provides additional packages for Fedora Linux which is not distributed by the official Fedora team. RPM Fusion’s goal is to make the end-user experience as simple as possible by centralizing as much add-on software as feasible. The RPM Fusion repository comes in two variants, Free and Non-Free. The free repository contains a free version of the software that is open source and non-free, which have mostly almost all free software but are closed source and mainly proprietary.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of RPM Fusion on a Fedora 35.
How to Install Apache Maven on Debian 11 Bullseye
Download the latest version of Apache Maven to install on Debian 11 Buslleye Linux server or desktop using command line terminal.
Apache Maven is an open-source automation tool similar to Ant and Gradle for automating and simplifying many of the procedures that occur over and over again in software development. It is sometimes referred to as the “Build Management System” and is part of the “Software Configuration Management ( SCM )”. While Ant is more command-oriented, Maven is more strategically oriented suitably for more complex multi-module projects.
Managed by Apache foundation, Maven can also be used to build and manage projects written in C#, Ruby, Scala, and other programming languages. Here, we will learn the commands to install Apache Maven on Linux Debian 11 Bullseye distro.
Roblox 101: How to Create Custom Meshes
Give your Roblox games a visual upgrade by building new graphics in Blender 3D.
Contemporary video games have grown increasingly complex in terms of graphics and mechanical designs, with their realistic textures and immersive environments. Unfortunately, Roblox's default, blocky environments prevent developers from matching those robust worlds. Well, developers can now cast those limitations aside. Roblox now has the ability to import custom mesh objects, so game makers no longer need to endure blocky parts and basic worlds. If you want to try your hand at building beautiful Roblox games, follow these steps to create custom meshes. But first, some background.
