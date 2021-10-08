today's leftovers
Analog Devices expands Linux distribution
Designed to enable the rapid development of embedded solutions, these open-source device drivers help to streamline the software development process for ADI’s customers, providing access to tested, high-quality software to create innovative solutions across a range of industries. This portfolio includes products from Maxim Integrated Products, now part of Analog Devices.
Analog Devices has also released “Kuiper Linux,” a free Linux-based operating system based on Raspbian/Debian that is optimised for ADI peripherals and supports popular ARM-based systems such as Raspberry Pi, Xilinx Zynq, Xilinx Zynq Ultrascale+ MPSoC, Intel Cyclone V SoC, Intel Arria 10 SX SoC, and Intel Stratix 10 SoC.
The new Linux distribution focuses on ensuring ready-to-use in kernel Linux device drivers, offering embedded customers a robust system for software development, reducing risk and development time with pre-existing code that is peer-reviewed and industry backed.
VLC 3.0.16 packages for Slackware 14.2 and -current | Alien Pastures
I have uploaded packages for VLC 3.0.16. I have not been paying much attention to VideoLAN development in 2021, as I was busy enough with other stuff and my VLC player did everything it needed to. But it was time (after 11 months) to come with a new set of packages for Slackware.
Between the previous 3.0.7 and this 3.0.16 release I updated some of the vlc packages’ internal libraries too: bluray, dav1d, dvdnav, dvdread, dvdcss, ebml, libva, matroska, opus, pcre2, speexdsp, ssh2 and vpx. I also added patches to the internal ffmpeg that fix crashes in MPEG2 DXVA playback.
Full Circle Weekly News #238
Hackaday Podcast 147: Animating Traces, Sucking And Climbing, Spinning Sails, And Squashing Images | Hackaday
Hackaday editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams get caught up on the week that was. You probably know a ton of people who have a solar array at their home, but how many do you know that have built their own hydroelectric generation on property? Retrocomputing software gurus take note, there’s an impressive cross-compiler in town that can spit out working binaries for everything from C64 to Game Boy to ZX Spectrum. Tom took a hard look at the Prusa XL, and Matthew takes us back to school on what UEFI is all about.
Co-Designing Raft + Thread-per-Core Execution Model for the Kafka-API
Alex Gallego discusses the lessons learned building a new storage engine from scratch with no virtual memory, no page cache, with purpose-built read-ahead and write-behind strategies.
So it turns out Google would like to pass Knative to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation after all
What a difference two years makes. Knative has applied to become a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) incubating project.
Google had insisted in 2019 that it would not be donating the framework to any foundation "for the foreseeable future" but a few short years later it has kicked off the process to donate the IP, trademark, and code to CNCF.
CNCF was obviously cock-a-hoop about the whole thing, and Priyanka Sharma, the foundation's executive director, told The Register: "Knative is a powerful technology that is enmeshed in the cloud native ecosystem making it easy to run serverless containers on Kubernetes. We welcome the decision and look forward to the Knative community contribution as it goes through the CNCF project proposal process.
