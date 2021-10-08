Valve says DayZ and five other games are now anti-cheat ready for Linux (and Steam Deck)
Valve’s Steam Deck handheld won’t have any exclusive games, but it is slowly filling in some holes in its Windows game library — Valve says Arma 3, DayZ, Unturned, and Planetside 2 now have functioning BattlEye anti-cheat when you’re using the Proton compatibility layer to play Windows games in Linux. That brings the total to six games, including Ark: Survival Evolved and Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord. (Those two already had support as of November 8th.)
That compatibility is important for Linux in general (and the Steam Deck handheld specifically) because they don’t play Windows games out of the box unless they work with Proton, and third-party anti-cheat software is known to interfere.
But for two of the most popular flavors of anti-cheat, this shouldn’t be a difficult fix! Epic Games has said enabling Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC) in Proton should take “just a few clicks” in the game developer portal. Valve has said enabling BattlEye is as easy as sending an email.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 173 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
12 min 57 sec ago
1 hour 37 min ago
1 hour 47 min ago
1 hour 54 min ago
3 hours 10 min ago
3 hours 18 min ago
4 hours 25 min ago
4 hours 29 min ago
5 hours 13 min ago
5 hours 26 min ago