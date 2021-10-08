Barry's Latest Progress With EasyOS Development
Balsa email client
I have chosen an older gtk2 version, 2.4.7, as it has configure choices that suit EasyOS. For example:
It integrates with Osmo personal information manager. I haven't tested this, so don't know how it works.
It uses the libgtkhtml v2 library to render HTML emails. This is great, as libgtkhtml v2 is already in EasyOS, used by helpsurfer local document viewer, and Osmo.
JWM menu button text is broken
I want to bring out a new release of EasyOS in a couple of days, so if the problem isn't resolved quickly, I will roll back to 1685. Actually, 1685 works fine, I have had no issues with it, so really why upgrade just because there is a later version?
Kernel 5.10.83 compiled
It was compiled with the 5.10.39 kernel, but was removed afterward.
OK, it has returned. It must be understood of course, that the wl.ko module conflicts with others, hence has to be a separate PET. It means that every time you upgrade to a later version of EasyOS that has a later kernel, you will have to un-install the PET and install the one that matches the new kernel.
Mapping all download folders to one folder
With the introduction of non-root client applications, there are multiple download folders. For example, firefox runs as user 'firefox', with home folder 'home/firefox', and default download path /home/firefox/Downloads'.
OK, but if we have more non-root client apps, each with its own Download folder, it is starting to become inconvenient. Perhaps. Forum member hundido was showing a grandma how to use EasyOS, and she liked it, except for all these different download paths...
