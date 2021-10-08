today's howtos How to install AnyDesk on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux - Linux Shout In this tutorial, we will learn the commands to add a repository of AnyDesk on Debian 11 Bullseye or 10 Buster. Those who don’t know about this app- AnyDesk is a popular and very simple to use remote server or desktop management application. It allows the users to control other computers remotely, or to control your computer remotely. The free remote access software is the alternative to Teamviewer. Although Teamviewer is de facto standard when you want to access a third-party computer and control it remotely. But with Anydesk there is a powerful alternative. In terms of functionality, both are very similar; apart from the remote desktop graphical access, both also offer functions such as file transfer and chat. The software is free for private users. For commercial use, companies have to go for a monthly subscription. AnyDesk is a cross-platform app, hence apart from Linux also available for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. If this app is not the one you like then we also have covered the steps to install TeamViewer on Debian 11, you can go for that. Install TeamViewer on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy | 20.04 Focal - Linux Shout Well, if you are thinking about how you can easily install the TeamViewer Remote desktop app on either Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy JellyFIsh or Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Focal fossa? Then here is the solution. Teamviewer is a popular and cross-platform application to access the remote desktop or server graphical user interface. It is free for personal usage but unfortunately, commercial users have to buy its license. Apart from remote access, the user can perform chat, video conferencing, file transfer, remote printing, and more. It offers high security by providing end-to-end 256-bit AES encryption. How to install Erlang on ArchLinux – Citizix Erlang is a functional, general-purpose, concurrent programming language and garbage-collected runtime environment built for concurrency, fault tolerance, and distributed application architectures. It is supported and maintained by Ericsson OTP product unit. How to set up an SFTP server on Arch Linux – Citizix In this guide we are going to set up an sftp server on an Arch Linux system. We will also set up a form of chroot where users can only access sftp with the shared credentials. The File Transfer Protocol is a standard communication protocol used for the transfer of computer files from a server to a client on a computer network. FTP isn’t popular today because it Lacks Security. When a file is sent using this protocol, the data, username, and password are all shared in plain text, which means a hacker can access this information with little to no effort. For data to be secure, you need to use an upgraded version of FTP like SFTP. SFTP Secure File Transfer Protocol is a file transfer protocol that provide secure access to a remote computer to deliver secure communications. It leverages SSH – Secure Socket Shell and is frequently also referred to as ‘Secure Shell File Transfer Protocol’. How to install and configure RabbitMQ in Archlinux In this guide we will explore how to install the latest release of RabbitMQ in Archlinux system. RabbitMQ is an open source message broker software that implements the Advanced Message Queuing Protocol (AMQP). RabbitMQ works by receiving messages from publishers (applications that publish them) and routes them to consumers (applications that process them). How To Backup and Restore RabbitMQ Data & Configurations – Citizix This guide covers backup and restore procedures for various types of data a RabbitMQ node may contain. RabbitMQ backups are a JSON representation of your broker’s metadata. This includes users, vhosts, queues, exchanges, and bindings. Backups are made against a running cluster using the export command provided by the RabbitMQ management plugin. Messages are not included in the backup. How to use dig Hello! I talked to a couple of friends recently who mentioned they wished they knew how to use dig to make DNS queries, so here’s a quick blog post about it. When I first started using dig I found it a bit intimidating – there are so many options! I’m going to leave out most of dig’s options in this post and just talk about the ones I actually use. Also I learned recently that you can set up a .digrc configuration file to make its output easier to read and it makes it SO MUCH nicer to use. I also drew a zine page about dig a few years ago, but I wanted to write this post to include a bit more information. Setup C/GTK3 Programming Tools on Parabola GNU/Linux for Beginners This tutorial will explain how to install a full GTK version 3 software development kit on Parabola GNU/Linux computer operating systems. This will include the necessary components as well as the editor, compiler and documentation. Finally, we hope this helps people to develop more desktop free software. Now let's go! K3XEC | Receiving BPSK symbols (Part 3/5) This post is part of a series called "PACKRAT". If this is the first post you've found, it'd be worth reading the intro post first and then looking over all posts in the series. In the last post, we worked through how to generate a BPSK signal, and hopefully transmit it using one of our SDRs. Let’s take that and move on to Receiving BPSK and turning that back into symbols! Demodulating BPSK data is a bit more tricky than transmitting BPSK data, mostly due to tedious facts of life such as space, time, and hardware built with compromises because not doing that makes the problem impossible. Unfortunately, it’s now our job to work within our imperfect world to recover perfect data. We need to handle the addition of noise, differences in frequency, clock synchronization and interference in order to recover our information. This makes life a lot harder than when we transmit information, and as a result, a lot more complex.