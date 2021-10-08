Free Software: WordPress, Strapi, Mentors, and Firmware Conference 2021
Add CAPTCHA protection that’s not reCAPTCHA to a WordPress site – LinuxBSDos.com
Want to add CAPTCHA protection that is not Google’s reCAPTCHA to the login page of your WordPress website? There is a WordPress plugin for that!
And that’s how I ended up using CAPTCHA to protect the login page of this website. It was not planned, though. You see, it just so happened that I was trying to replace Google reCAPTCHA on a newsletter subscription plugin I wanted to use for this website. So I installed the CAPTCHA plugin, but I couldn’t get it to work as well as the default reCAPTCHA on the newsletter subscription form.
Strapi v4: Big changes in latest release of this open-source 'headless' CMS | ZDNet
Strapi, the company behind the most popular open-source headless content management system (CMS) of the same name, has launched the next stable release of Strapi v4. This includes a new design system, user interface, plug-in Application Programming Interface (API), database query engine, and improved REST and GraphQL API performance.
7 tips for virtual mentorship in open source | Opensource.com
In open source, contributors collaborate across various projects, regions, and time zones. There are often untapped opportunities to create mentorship relationships through this distributed engagement. A mentorship is mutually beneficial to both the mentor and mentee when both parties are committed to the relationship's success. Both the mentor and mentee grow professionally in the process. For example, the mentor develops their leadership skills, evolves, and prepares for career advancement. Here are a few ways to effectively build a positive mentorship relationship.
Open-Source Firmware Conference 2021 Videos Now Available - Phoronix
Taking place this week was the annual Open-Source Firmware Conference "OSFC" devoted to open-source firmware from Coreboot to open-source BMC solutions and other low-level booting/initialization efforts.
OSFC 2021 was once again a virtual affair due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Organizing the event was Meta (Facebook), 9elements Cyber Security, and Google. Talks this year covered U-BMC, the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS), Oreboot, Arm SystemReady effort for the Raspberry Pi, Arm LBBR, Coreboot, Slim Bootloader, and more.
