Security Leftovers
Scanning Docker for Secrets - Infosecurity Magazine
Owing to their structure and usage, docker images are likely to contain hidden secrets
Top IT Asset Management Tools for Security
Sensitive information of 30k Florida healthcare workers exposed in unprotected database
Security, Privacy Risks of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare
“There are multitudes of ways in which AI is particularly useful in the healthcare context. But there are a whole host of concerns in terms of how we regulate AI, particularly because AI is so dependent on gathering large blocks of data in order to learn,” Malek explained.
“When you consider that, you see that there are data privacy and cybersecurity issues, ethical issues, and safety issues.”
The volume of data that AI models can maintain is staggering. Without the proper safeguards and regulatory assurances, AI could pose risks to patient data security and privacy.
When it comes to protected health information (PHI), covered entities have a duty under HIPAA to protect patient data. Engaging with any third-party vendor comes with risks that should be carefully assessed.
Still paying for antivirus software? Experts say you probably don't need it [Ed: The advice here it poor; operating systems with back doors are not secure and the solution isn't in them but outside them, and not AV snake oil]
American diplomats' iPhones reportedly compromised by NSO Group intrusion software
The Apple iPhones of at least nine US State Department officials were compromised by an unidentified entity using NSO Group's Pegasus spyware, according to a report published Friday by Reuters.
NSO Group in an email to The Register said it has blocked an unnamed customers' access to its system upon receiving an inquiry about the incident but has yet to confirm whether its software was involved.
"Once the inquiry was received, and before any investigation under our compliance policy, we have decided to immediately terminate relevant customers’ access to the system, due to the severity of the allegations," an NSO spokesperson told The Register in an email. "To this point, we haven’t received any information nor the phone numbers, nor any indication that NSO’s tools were used in this case."
