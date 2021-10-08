Programming Leftovers
-
Felix Häcker: #21 Software Cleanup
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from November 26 to December 03.
-
Haskell mortgage calculator
A few months ago I was trying to compare two mortgage offers, and ended up writing a small mortgage calculator to help me. Both mortgages were fixed-term for the same time period (5 years). One of the mortgages had a lower rate than the other, but much higher arrangement fees.
A broker recommended the mortgage with the higher rate but lower fee, on an affordability basis for the fixed term: over all, we would spend less money within the fixed term on that deal than the other. (I thought) this left one bit of information missing: what remaining balance would there be at the end of the term?
-
Best Programming Languages for Web Development
Choosing the best programming language for your web development project is a critical task. An excellent choice facilitates rapid project development and helps your development team integrate essential features with lesser efforts.
While there are many different programming languages, the most common ones used in web development are JavaScript, HTML, CSS, PHP, etc. JavaScript has a popularity of nearly 65% among developers worldwide, as per Statista.
Do you know which programming languages are preferred by developers worldwide?
-
AMD AMF SDK 1.4.23 Brings Main 10 HEVC Encode, Auto LTR Encoder Mode - Phoronix
AMD on Friday published a new version of their Advanced Media Framework "AMF" software development kit that enhances the multimedia processing capabilities for Radeon hardware.
AMD AMF continues to support both Windows and Linux and supporting interoperability with multiple APIs including DirectX, Vulkan, OpenGL, and OpenCL. As the first AMF update since this summer, AMF 1.4.23 is rather noteworthy in now adding an Auto LTR encoder mode as well as Main 10 HEVC encoder profile.
-
Kioxia adds sophisticated admin tools and wider support to KumoScale – Blocks and Files
The v3.19 KumoScale software also supports the Ubuntu distribution of Linux, the latest Kubernetes CSI version, and adds CSI and Ansible support of snapshot and clone functionality.
-
Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppAPT 0.0.8: Package Maintenance
A new version of the RcppAPT package interfacing from R to the C++ library behind the awesome apt, apt-get, apt-cache, … commands and their cache powering Debian, Ubuntu and the like arrived on CRAN earlier today.
RcppAPT allows you to query the (Debian or Ubuntu) package dependency graph at will, with build-dependencies (if you have deb-src entries), reverse dependencies, and all other goodies. See the vignette and examples for illustrations.
This release updates some package metadata, adds a new package testing helper, and, just like digest three days ago, drat two days ago, and littler yesterday, we converted the vignettes from using the minidown package to the (fairly new) simplermarkdown package which is so much more appropriate for our use of the minimal water.css style.
-
Writing a SNES assembler compiler/disassembler - Day 2 | Sylvain Colinet [blogs.perl.org]
This will be very short even if that take me a lot of time to figure this part.
In my ASM65816Grammar.rakumod I manually wrote the Number and Addressing grammar but obiously for the instructions it's not really possible.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 308 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
Free Software: WordPress, Strapi, Mentors, and Firmware Conference 2021
New Videos: Python Hate, Learning GNU/Linux, and Common Ways Arch Linux & Rolling Releases Break
Windows Vs Linux: 7 Reasons To Switch To Linux
The view that Linux is a server operating system only is an outdated view. There are hundreds of Linux distributions designed specifically to be beneficial for the average desktop/laptop user, and it is perhaps time you consider switching to Linux from Windows. When we talk about switching to Linux, we talk about using distributions like Ubuntu or Linux Mint instead of your Windows installation. Of course, you don’t have to get rid of Windows at the same day either; you can install Linux side by side with Windows if you wish, until you have finally made your mind about it.
Recent comments
3 hours 8 min ago
3 hours 22 min ago
3 hours 41 min ago
5 hours 35 min ago
6 hours 59 min ago
7 hours 9 min ago
7 hours 17 min ago
8 hours 32 min ago
8 hours 40 min ago
9 hours 47 min ago