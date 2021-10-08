Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 4th of December 2021 11:10:37 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • 2 ways to install Chrome Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04 Linux

    Looking for an answer to how do I install Google Chrome browser in Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jelly Fish or Ubuntu 20.04 Focal fossa? Then here are the commands to follow. Chrome is the free internet browser from Google and with its search engine as default. It is currently one of the popular and most widely used browsers in the world, ahead of Mozilla Firefox and Microsoft Internet Explorer (Edge). In terms of function and security, Google Chrome is well-positioned.

    Although Firefox is the default browser in Ubuntu, those who are not a fan of it and want Chrome can switch to it any time. The easiest possible methods are here.

  • How To Install Glances on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Glances on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Glances is a cross-platform curses-based system monitoring tool written in Python. Glances provide information regarding memory, CPU, Disk IO, file system, Uptime, processes, interfaces, alerts & many other system information.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Glances real-time Linux server monitoring on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Fedora, RHEL, CentOS, and Rocky Linux distributions.

  • Add Second Disk to Existing TrueNAS Pool in Mirror Configuration (RAID1)

    We are using the TrueNAS homelab server that we created some time ago to provide a share storage solution for Kubernetes.

    When we built the TrueNAS server, we went for the most basic and least expensive ZFS pool with a single disk. It worked well but did not provide any redundancy. While we didn’t store any important data in Kubernetes at the time, we do now. We’ve got ElasticSearch logs, WordPress MySQL databases, Prometheus metrics etc.

    We’ve purchased a second hard drive that is of the same size, and we want to use it as a mirror disk, also known as RAID1, to ensure that no data loss occurs in a case of a single drive failure.

  • Install AnyDesk on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy via Command terminal

    AnyDesk is an alternative to Teamviewer kind of application that enables the users to establish a connection for accessing remote Dekstop or Laptop via the Internet. Just like TeamViewer, it is also free for personal usage while commercial users need to buy licenses. Apart from Linux, AnyDesk is also available for Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, FreeBSD, Raspberry Pi, and Chrome OS. Here we will see how to install AnyDesk on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using its repository and command terminal.

  • How to Use the du Command to Find Disk Usage in Linux - ByteXD

    The du (Disk Usage) command reports the estimated amount of disk space used by files and directories on a machine.

    It allows you to gain disk usage information quickly, and it can be used for things like tracking files and directories that are using up too much space on your disk drive.
    The du command accepts many options, which allow you to customize the disk usage results output in a variety of formats to meet your needs.

  • FinalCrypt

    Installation (Sparky 6 & 7 amd64):
    sudo apt update
    sudo apt install finalcrypt

Security Leftovers

  • Scanning Docker for Secrets - Infosecurity Magazine

    Owing to their structure and usage, docker images are likely to contain hidden secrets

  • Top IT Asset Management Tools for Security
  • Sensitive information of 30k Florida healthcare workers exposed in unprotected database
  • Security, Privacy Risks of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

    “There are multitudes of ways in which AI is particularly useful in the healthcare context. But there are a whole host of concerns in terms of how we regulate AI, particularly because AI is so dependent on gathering large blocks of data in order to learn,” Malek explained. “When you consider that, you see that there are data privacy and cybersecurity issues, ethical issues, and safety issues.” The volume of data that AI models can maintain is staggering. Without the proper safeguards and regulatory assurances, AI could pose risks to patient data security and privacy. When it comes to protected health information (PHI), covered entities have a duty under HIPAA to protect patient data. Engaging with any third-party vendor comes with risks that should be carefully assessed.

  • Still paying for antivirus software? Experts say you probably don't need it [Ed: The advice here it poor; operating systems with back doors are not secure and the solution isn't in them but outside them, and not AV snake oil]
  • American diplomats' iPhones reportedly compromised by NSO Group intrusion software

    The Apple iPhones of at least nine US State Department officials were compromised by an unidentified entity using NSO Group's Pegasus spyware, according to a report published Friday by Reuters. NSO Group in an email to The Register said it has blocked an unnamed customers' access to its system upon receiving an inquiry about the incident but has yet to confirm whether its software was involved. "Once the inquiry was received, and before any investigation under our compliance policy, we have decided to immediately terminate relevant customers’ access to the system, due to the severity of the allegations," an NSO spokesperson told The Register in an email. "To this point, we haven’t received any information nor the phone numbers, nor any indication that NSO’s tools were used in this case."

Free Software: WordPress, Strapi, Mentors, and Firmware Conference 2021

  • Add CAPTCHA protection that’s not reCAPTCHA to a WordPress site – LinuxBSDos.com

    Want to add CAPTCHA protection that is not Google’s reCAPTCHA to the login page of your WordPress website? There is a WordPress plugin for that! And that’s how I ended up using CAPTCHA to protect the login page of this website. It was not planned, though. You see, it just so happened that I was trying to replace Google reCAPTCHA on a newsletter subscription plugin I wanted to use for this website. So I installed the CAPTCHA plugin, but I couldn’t get it to work as well as the default reCAPTCHA on the newsletter subscription form.

  • Strapi v4: Big changes in latest release of this open-source 'headless' CMS | ZDNet

    Strapi, the company behind the most popular open-source headless content management system (CMS) of the same name, has launched the next stable release of Strapi v4. This includes a new design system, user interface, plug-in Application Programming Interface (API), database query engine, and improved REST and GraphQL API performance.

  • 7 tips for virtual mentorship in open source | Opensource.com

    In open source, contributors collaborate across various projects, regions, and time zones. There are often untapped opportunities to create mentorship relationships through this distributed engagement. A mentorship is mutually beneficial to both the mentor and mentee when both parties are committed to the relationship's success. Both the mentor and mentee grow professionally in the process. For example, the mentor develops their leadership skills, evolves, and prepares for career advancement. Here are a few ways to effectively build a positive mentorship relationship.

  • Open-Source Firmware Conference 2021 Videos Now Available - Phoronix

    Taking place this week was the annual Open-Source Firmware Conference "OSFC" devoted to open-source firmware from Coreboot to open-source BMC solutions and other low-level booting/initialization efforts. OSFC 2021 was once again a virtual affair due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Organizing the event was Meta (Facebook), 9elements Cyber Security, and Google. Talks this year covered U-BMC, the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS), Oreboot, Arm SystemReady effort for the Raspberry Pi, Arm LBBR, Coreboot, Slim Bootloader, and more.

New Videos: Python Hate, Learning GNU/Linux, and Common Ways Arch Linux & Rolling Releases Break

Windows Vs Linux: 7 Reasons To Switch To Linux

The view that Linux is a server operating system only is an outdated view. There are hundreds of Linux distributions designed specifically to be beneficial for the average desktop/laptop user, and it is perhaps time you consider switching to Linux from Windows. When we talk about switching to Linux, we talk about using distributions like Ubuntu or Linux Mint instead of your Windows installation. Of course, you don’t have to get rid of Windows at the same day either; you can install Linux side by side with Windows if you wish, until you have finally made your mind about it. Read more

