today's howtos
-
2 ways to install Chrome Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 | 20.04 Linux
Looking for an answer to how do I install Google Chrome browser in Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jelly Fish or Ubuntu 20.04 Focal fossa? Then here are the commands to follow. Chrome is the free internet browser from Google and with its search engine as default. It is currently one of the popular and most widely used browsers in the world, ahead of Mozilla Firefox and Microsoft Internet Explorer (Edge). In terms of function and security, Google Chrome is well-positioned.
Although Firefox is the default browser in Ubuntu, those who are not a fan of it and want Chrome can switch to it any time. The easiest possible methods are here.
-
How To Install Glances on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Glances on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Glances is a cross-platform curses-based system monitoring tool written in Python. Glances provide information regarding memory, CPU, Disk IO, file system, Uptime, processes, interfaces, alerts & many other system information.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Glances real-time Linux server monitoring on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Fedora, RHEL, CentOS, and Rocky Linux distributions.
-
Add Second Disk to Existing TrueNAS Pool in Mirror Configuration (RAID1)
We are using the TrueNAS homelab server that we created some time ago to provide a share storage solution for Kubernetes.
When we built the TrueNAS server, we went for the most basic and least expensive ZFS pool with a single disk. It worked well but did not provide any redundancy. While we didn’t store any important data in Kubernetes at the time, we do now. We’ve got ElasticSearch logs, WordPress MySQL databases, Prometheus metrics etc.
We’ve purchased a second hard drive that is of the same size, and we want to use it as a mirror disk, also known as RAID1, to ensure that no data loss occurs in a case of a single drive failure.
-
Install AnyDesk on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy via Command terminal
AnyDesk is an alternative to Teamviewer kind of application that enables the users to establish a connection for accessing remote Dekstop or Laptop via the Internet. Just like TeamViewer, it is also free for personal usage while commercial users need to buy licenses. Apart from Linux, AnyDesk is also available for Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, FreeBSD, Raspberry Pi, and Chrome OS. Here we will see how to install AnyDesk on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish using its repository and command terminal.
-
How to Use the du Command to Find Disk Usage in Linux - ByteXD
The du (Disk Usage) command reports the estimated amount of disk space used by files and directories on a machine.
It allows you to gain disk usage information quickly, and it can be used for things like tracking files and directories that are using up too much space on your disk drive.
The du command accepts many options, which allow you to customize the disk usage results output in a variety of formats to meet your needs.
-
FinalCrypt
Installation (Sparky 6 & 7 amd64):
sudo apt update
sudo apt install finalcrypt
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 308 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
Free Software: WordPress, Strapi, Mentors, and Firmware Conference 2021
New Videos: Python Hate, Learning GNU/Linux, and Common Ways Arch Linux & Rolling Releases Break
Windows Vs Linux: 7 Reasons To Switch To Linux
The view that Linux is a server operating system only is an outdated view. There are hundreds of Linux distributions designed specifically to be beneficial for the average desktop/laptop user, and it is perhaps time you consider switching to Linux from Windows. When we talk about switching to Linux, we talk about using distributions like Ubuntu or Linux Mint instead of your Windows installation. Of course, you don’t have to get rid of Windows at the same day either; you can install Linux side by side with Windows if you wish, until you have finally made your mind about it.
Recent comments
3 hours 8 min ago
3 hours 22 min ago
3 hours 41 min ago
5 hours 35 min ago
6 hours 59 min ago
7 hours 9 min ago
7 hours 17 min ago
8 hours 32 min ago
8 hours 40 min ago
9 hours 47 min ago