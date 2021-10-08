Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 4th of December 2021 11:11:28 PM Filed under
Misc
  • Mesa's Classic Drivers Have Been Retired - Affecting ATI R100/R200 & More - Phoronix

    The day has finally come that Mesa's classic OpenGL drivers (non-Gallium3D) have been cleared out of the code-base as part of their modernization effort for mainline.

    After a half-year pending, the "Delete Mesa Classic" merge request was honored today in eliminating the Mesa "classic" OpenGL drivers from the code-base. The drivers will still be maintained in an "Amber" branch, but considering how little focus these drivers have been receiving by upstream Mesa developers currently, don't expect much (or, if any) real changes moving ahead.

  • Steam support for Chromebooks could surface this week

    After months and months and even more months of waiting, it appears that we may finally get our first look at native Steam gaming on Chrome OS in the very near future. Affectionately known as project ‘Borealis’, the containerized version of Steam has been in the works for nearly two years and it was initially thought that Google was targeting mid to late 2022 for a release. With Chrome OS 96 just rolling out and the next iteration of Google’s desktop operating system not due until January of 2022, it’s fairly clear that this target was missed but that’s okay. I’d rather see a fully baked product released than a buggy piece of software that sours users to Chrome OS.
    Anyway, in its early development, I presumed that ‘Borealis’, a.k.a. Steam on Chrome OS, would simply be an optimized version of the Steam application that would install and run inside the current Linux container. Over time, we learned that Google was actually creating an entirely new container designed specifically to house Borealis and that it should run independently from the Debian container currently available in Stable Chrome OS. This makes more sense as Google can retain control of the Borealis container and keep it neat and clean for running Steam. Presumably, users will never actually interact with the container like you can with the Linux terminal.

  • iXsystems Recognized in 11th Annual Best in Biz Awards for Most Innovative Product Line of the Year

    TrueNAS by iXsystems is the world’s most popular Open Source storage operating system and is the most efficient solution for managing and sharing data over a network. TrueNAS Open Storage provides unified storage for file, block, object, and application data – making it an exceptionally flexible storage platform for business. All TrueNAS editions -- CORE, Enterprise, and SCALE -- leverage the enterprise-grade OpenZFS file system to provide an all-inclusive data management solution that protects customer data with features like Copy-on-Write, Snapshots, Checksums, Scrubbing, and 2-Copy Metadata.

»

More in Tux Machines

Security Leftovers

  • Scanning Docker for Secrets - Infosecurity Magazine

    Owing to their structure and usage, docker images are likely to contain hidden secrets

  • Top IT Asset Management Tools for Security
  • Sensitive information of 30k Florida healthcare workers exposed in unprotected database
  • Security, Privacy Risks of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

    “There are multitudes of ways in which AI is particularly useful in the healthcare context. But there are a whole host of concerns in terms of how we regulate AI, particularly because AI is so dependent on gathering large blocks of data in order to learn,” Malek explained. “When you consider that, you see that there are data privacy and cybersecurity issues, ethical issues, and safety issues.” The volume of data that AI models can maintain is staggering. Without the proper safeguards and regulatory assurances, AI could pose risks to patient data security and privacy. When it comes to protected health information (PHI), covered entities have a duty under HIPAA to protect patient data. Engaging with any third-party vendor comes with risks that should be carefully assessed.

  • Still paying for antivirus software? Experts say you probably don't need it [Ed: The advice here it poor; operating systems with back doors are not secure and the solution isn't in them but outside them, and not AV snake oil]
  • American diplomats' iPhones reportedly compromised by NSO Group intrusion software

    The Apple iPhones of at least nine US State Department officials were compromised by an unidentified entity using NSO Group's Pegasus spyware, according to a report published Friday by Reuters. NSO Group in an email to The Register said it has blocked an unnamed customers' access to its system upon receiving an inquiry about the incident but has yet to confirm whether its software was involved. "Once the inquiry was received, and before any investigation under our compliance policy, we have decided to immediately terminate relevant customers’ access to the system, due to the severity of the allegations," an NSO spokesperson told The Register in an email. "To this point, we haven’t received any information nor the phone numbers, nor any indication that NSO’s tools were used in this case."

Free Software: WordPress, Strapi, Mentors, and Firmware Conference 2021

  • Add CAPTCHA protection that’s not reCAPTCHA to a WordPress site – LinuxBSDos.com

    Want to add CAPTCHA protection that is not Google’s reCAPTCHA to the login page of your WordPress website? There is a WordPress plugin for that! And that’s how I ended up using CAPTCHA to protect the login page of this website. It was not planned, though. You see, it just so happened that I was trying to replace Google reCAPTCHA on a newsletter subscription plugin I wanted to use for this website. So I installed the CAPTCHA plugin, but I couldn’t get it to work as well as the default reCAPTCHA on the newsletter subscription form.

  • Strapi v4: Big changes in latest release of this open-source 'headless' CMS | ZDNet

    Strapi, the company behind the most popular open-source headless content management system (CMS) of the same name, has launched the next stable release of Strapi v4. This includes a new design system, user interface, plug-in Application Programming Interface (API), database query engine, and improved REST and GraphQL API performance.

  • 7 tips for virtual mentorship in open source | Opensource.com

    In open source, contributors collaborate across various projects, regions, and time zones. There are often untapped opportunities to create mentorship relationships through this distributed engagement. A mentorship is mutually beneficial to both the mentor and mentee when both parties are committed to the relationship's success. Both the mentor and mentee grow professionally in the process. For example, the mentor develops their leadership skills, evolves, and prepares for career advancement. Here are a few ways to effectively build a positive mentorship relationship.

  • Open-Source Firmware Conference 2021 Videos Now Available - Phoronix

    Taking place this week was the annual Open-Source Firmware Conference "OSFC" devoted to open-source firmware from Coreboot to open-source BMC solutions and other low-level booting/initialization efforts. OSFC 2021 was once again a virtual affair due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Organizing the event was Meta (Facebook), 9elements Cyber Security, and Google. Talks this year covered U-BMC, the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS), Oreboot, Arm SystemReady effort for the Raspberry Pi, Arm LBBR, Coreboot, Slim Bootloader, and more.

New Videos: Python Hate, Learning GNU/Linux, and Common Ways Arch Linux & Rolling Releases Break

Windows Vs Linux: 7 Reasons To Switch To Linux

The view that Linux is a server operating system only is an outdated view. There are hundreds of Linux distributions designed specifically to be beneficial for the average desktop/laptop user, and it is perhaps time you consider switching to Linux from Windows. When we talk about switching to Linux, we talk about using distributions like Ubuntu or Linux Mint instead of your Windows installation. Of course, you don’t have to get rid of Windows at the same day either; you can install Linux side by side with Windows if you wish, until you have finally made your mind about it. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6