Gamebuntu App Promises to Make Gaming on Ubuntu Painless for Newcomers
While it may sound like a new Ubuntu-based distribution, Gamebuntu is in fact a simple application that automatically installs a bunch of things its creator Rudra Saraswat believes are needed for a complete and fully functional gaming setup on Ubuntu.
The app is targeted at ex-Windows users (a.k.a. Linux newcomers) who want to switch from Windows to Linux/Ubuntu and do some gaming. It works on virtually any supported Ubuntu release or derivative and acts as both an installer and launcher.
Security Leftovers
Linux 5.16-rc4
Fairly small rc4 this week. Three areas stand out in the diff: some kvm fixes (and tests), network driver fixes, and the tegra SoC sound fixes. The rest is fairly spread out: drm fixes, some filesystem stuff, various arch updates, and some smattering of random driver fixes. Nothing looks all that scary, although I certainly hope the kvm side will calm down. LinusAlso: Linux 5.16-rc4 Released - "Nothing Looks All That Scary"
EFF Argument in Patent Troll Case to Be Livestreamed on Monday
At 10 am Monday, FOSS folks and others interested in software patent litigation will have a chance to have a firsthand look at how our courts address patent cases. The case involves a “notorious patent troll,” according to Electronic Frontiers Foundation, that is trying to hide information from Apple, which it’s suing. “At a federal appeals court hearing that will be livestreamed, attorney Alexandra H. Moss, Executive Director at Public Interest Patent Law Institute, who is assisting EFF in the case, will argue that a judge’s order to unseal all documents and preserve public access in the case of Uniloc USA, Inc. v. Apple Inc. should be upheld,” EFF said in a statement on Thursday. “Uniloc is entitled to resolve its patent dispute in publicly-funded courts, Moss will argue, but it’s not entitled to do so secretly.” EFF said that this is the second time the plaintiff, Uniloc, has appealed an order to be more transparent in this case.
Gnuastro 0.16 released
Dear all, I am happy to announce the 16th official release of GNU Astronomy Utilities (Gnuastro version 0.16). Gnuastro is an official GNU package, consisting of various command-line programs and library functions for the manipulation and analysis of (astronomical) data. All the programs share the same basic command-line user interface (modeled on GNU Coreutils). For the full list of Gnuastro's library, programs, and a comprehensive general tutorial (recommended place to start using Gnuastro), please see the links below respectively: https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Gnuastro-library.html https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Gnuastro-programs-list.html https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/General-program-usage-tutorial.html For a complete review of the new/changed features in this release, please see [1] below (also available in the 'NEWS' file within the source code tarball). Here is the compressed source and the GPG detached signature for this release. To uncompress Lzip tarballs, see [2]. To check the validity of the tarballs using the GPG detached signature (*.sig) see [3]: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.16.tar.lz (3.7MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.16.tar.gz (5.9MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.16.tar.gz.sig (833B) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.16.tar.lz.sig (833B) Here are the SHA1 and SHA256 checksums (other ways to check if the tarball you download is what we distributed). Just note that the SHA256 checksum is base64 encoded, instead of the hexadecimal encoding that most checksum tools default to. fe1f84bf1be270f1a62091e9a5f89bb94b182154 gnuastro-0.16.tar.lz B4hftfYuyc7x3I6aEJ2SQlkp6x7zOOrPz/bK2koGuR8 gnuastro-0.16.tar.lz 1ae00673648fe8db5630f1de9d70b49fadb42d7d gnuastro-0.16.tar.gz kMEdJbsFrRNxDLX4EXntgXNgikJv3/2LIEWGLV/e4i0 gnuastro-0.16.tar.gz For this release, Pedram Ashofteh Ardakani, Natáli D. Anzanello, Sepideh Eskandarlou, Raúl Infante-Sainz, Vladimir Markelov and Zahra Sharbaf directly contributed to the source of Gnuastro, I am very grateful to all of them. I should also thank Alejandro Serrano Borlaff, Fernando Buitrago, Mark Calabretta, Zohreh Ghaffari, Giulia Golini, Leslie Hunt, Raúl Infante-Sainz, Matthias Kluge, Juan Miro, Juan Molina Tobar, Markus Schaney, Zahra Sharbaf, Vincenzo Testa, Ignacio Trujillo and Aaron Watkins for their very good suggestions or bug reports that have been implemented in Gnuastro 0.16. If any of Gnuastro's programs or libraries are useful in your work, please cite _and_ acknowledge them. For citation and acknowledgment guidelines, run the relevant programs with a `--cite' option (it can be different for different programs, so run it for all the programs you use). Citations _and_ acknowledgments are vital for the continued work on Gnuastro, so please don't forget to support us by doing so. This tarball was bootstrapped (created) with the tools below. Note that you don't need these to build Gnuastro from the tarball, these are the tools that were used to make the tarball itself. They are only mentioned here to be able to reproduce/recreate this tarball later. Texinfo 6.8 Autoconf 2.71 Automake 1.16.4 Help2man 1.48.5 ImageMagick 7.1.0-9 Gnulib v0.1-4944-g7fc3219bc Autoconf archives v2021.02.19-29-g0fbee2a The dependencies to build Gnuastro from this tarball on your system are described here: https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Dependencies.html Best wishes, Mohammad
