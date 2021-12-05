today's leftovers
Hackvent Calendar Will Open The Door And Get Your Kids Soldering | Hackaday
Who says it’s too early to get in the holiday spirit? We say it’s not. After all, people need time to get in the spirit before it comes and goes. And what better way to count down the days until Christmas than an electronic Advent calendar?
Rolling-Screw Extruder Goes Brushless | Hackaday
In the name of saving weight and pushing plastic, it’s nice to see continuous tweaks on 3D printer extruders from folks in their spare time. And to go where no extruder has gone before, [wayne dalton] has managed to combine the rolling screw thread extruder concept directly onto a brushless pancake motor. The result is a filament pushing mechanism weighing in at just under 90 grams. What’s more, this modification arrives a few weeks weeks after we first saw an open source version of the rolling screw thread extruder land on Thingiverse back in September.
Eigencomm EC616/EC616S SoC supports Cat-NB2 cellular IoT
Eigencomm EC616/EC616S are Cortex-M3 microcontrollers supporting the 3GPP R13/R14 NB-IoT standard, with 3GPP R14 notably introducing the newer LTE Cat-NB2 standard allowing higher bitrates up to 127 kbps downlink, and up to 159 kbps uplink, and OTDOA and E-CID positioning methods.
Both EC616 and EC616S are virtually identical, but the EC616S comes with fewer GPIOs and is designed for the lowest possible BoM cost for modules as small as 10×10 mm. Both target similar IoT applications such as wireless meter reading, smoke detection, smart street lights, smart logistics, asset tracking, smart fire monitoring, smart parking, smart home, wearable devices, industry 4.0, smart agriculture, and others.
Check Out The Top 8 New Games to Play on Linux With Proton Since November 2021
We are back with our usual monthly update! Boiling Steam looks at the latest data dumps from ProtonDB to give you a quick list of new games that work (pretty much?) perfectly with Proton since November 2021 – all of them work out of the box or well enough with tweaks...
Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppSpdlog 0.0.7 on CRAN: Package Maintenance
A new version 0.0.7 of RcppSpdlog is now on CRAN. RcppSpdlog bundles spdlog, a wonderful header-only C++ logging library with all the bells and whistles you would want that was written by Gabi Melman, and also includes fmt by Victor Zverovich.
This release brings upstream bugfix releases 1.9.1 and 1.9.2 of spdlog. We also removed the YAML file (and badge) for the disgraced former continuous integration service we shall not name (yet that we all used to use). And just like digest four days ago, drat three days ago, littler two days ago, and RcppAPT yesterday, we converted the vignettes from using the minidown package to the (fairly new) simplermarkdown package which is so much more appropriate for our use of the minimal water.css style.
How to install CudaText on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install CudaText on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
CentOS Stream 9 Full Install Guide [Netinstall] – If Not True Then False
This is full guide, howto install CentOS Stream 9 using minimal boot iso image. I install CentOS Stream 9 Workstation, but also CentOS Stream 9 Server installation is possible using exactly same method. I also use network installation (netinstall), but you can also download and use full CentOS Stream 9 DVD iso image.
Intel Continues Making Preparations For Ray-Tracing With Their Linux Graphics Driver - Phoronix
Intel's open-source Linux graphics driver developers continue making their driver preparations for being able to accommodate Vulkan ray-tracing with upcoming Xe HPG graphics having ray-tracing hardware capabilities.
For over one year now Intel has been making preparations for Vulkan ray-tracing with their open-source Linux graphics driver stack. The big feature addition has resulted in a variety of driver changes and they are inching towards the milestone of having things working.
Linux Weekly Roundup #159
Welcome to this week's Linux release roundup.
NixOS 21.11, openSUSE 15.4 Alpha, EndeavourOS 21.4, CentOS 9, Arch Linux 2021.12.01, Robolinux 12.12, and Nitrux OS 2021.12.02 have been released this week.
Blender 3.0 has also been released this week.
Security Leftovers
Linux 5.16-rc4
Fairly small rc4 this week. Three areas stand out in the diff: some kvm fixes (and tests), network driver fixes, and the tegra SoC sound fixes. The rest is fairly spread out: drm fixes, some filesystem stuff, various arch updates, and some smattering of random driver fixes. Nothing looks all that scary, although I certainly hope the kvm side will calm down. LinusAlso: Linux 5.16-rc4 Released - "Nothing Looks All That Scary"
EFF Argument in Patent Troll Case to Be Livestreamed on Monday
At 10 am Monday, FOSS folks and others interested in software patent litigation will have a chance to have a firsthand look at how our courts address patent cases. The case involves a “notorious patent troll,” according to Electronic Frontiers Foundation, that is trying to hide information from Apple, which it’s suing. “At a federal appeals court hearing that will be livestreamed, attorney Alexandra H. Moss, Executive Director at Public Interest Patent Law Institute, who is assisting EFF in the case, will argue that a judge’s order to unseal all documents and preserve public access in the case of Uniloc USA, Inc. v. Apple Inc. should be upheld,” EFF said in a statement on Thursday. “Uniloc is entitled to resolve its patent dispute in publicly-funded courts, Moss will argue, but it’s not entitled to do so secretly.” EFF said that this is the second time the plaintiff, Uniloc, has appealed an order to be more transparent in this case.
Gnuastro 0.16 released
Dear all, I am happy to announce the 16th official release of GNU Astronomy Utilities (Gnuastro version 0.16). Gnuastro is an official GNU package, consisting of various command-line programs and library functions for the manipulation and analysis of (astronomical) data. All the programs share the same basic command-line user interface (modeled on GNU Coreutils). For the full list of Gnuastro's library, programs, and a comprehensive general tutorial (recommended place to start using Gnuastro), please see the links below respectively: https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Gnuastro-library.html https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Gnuastro-programs-list.html https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/General-program-usage-tutorial.html For a complete review of the new/changed features in this release, please see [1] below (also available in the 'NEWS' file within the source code tarball). Here is the compressed source and the GPG detached signature for this release. To uncompress Lzip tarballs, see [2]. To check the validity of the tarballs using the GPG detached signature (*.sig) see [3]: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.16.tar.lz (3.7MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.16.tar.gz (5.9MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.16.tar.gz.sig (833B) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnuastro/gnuastro-0.16.tar.lz.sig (833B) Here are the SHA1 and SHA256 checksums (other ways to check if the tarball you download is what we distributed). Just note that the SHA256 checksum is base64 encoded, instead of the hexadecimal encoding that most checksum tools default to. fe1f84bf1be270f1a62091e9a5f89bb94b182154 gnuastro-0.16.tar.lz B4hftfYuyc7x3I6aEJ2SQlkp6x7zOOrPz/bK2koGuR8 gnuastro-0.16.tar.lz 1ae00673648fe8db5630f1de9d70b49fadb42d7d gnuastro-0.16.tar.gz kMEdJbsFrRNxDLX4EXntgXNgikJv3/2LIEWGLV/e4i0 gnuastro-0.16.tar.gz For this release, Pedram Ashofteh Ardakani, Natáli D. Anzanello, Sepideh Eskandarlou, Raúl Infante-Sainz, Vladimir Markelov and Zahra Sharbaf directly contributed to the source of Gnuastro, I am very grateful to all of them. I should also thank Alejandro Serrano Borlaff, Fernando Buitrago, Mark Calabretta, Zohreh Ghaffari, Giulia Golini, Leslie Hunt, Raúl Infante-Sainz, Matthias Kluge, Juan Miro, Juan Molina Tobar, Markus Schaney, Zahra Sharbaf, Vincenzo Testa, Ignacio Trujillo and Aaron Watkins for their very good suggestions or bug reports that have been implemented in Gnuastro 0.16. If any of Gnuastro's programs or libraries are useful in your work, please cite _and_ acknowledge them. For citation and acknowledgment guidelines, run the relevant programs with a `--cite' option (it can be different for different programs, so run it for all the programs you use). Citations _and_ acknowledgments are vital for the continued work on Gnuastro, so please don't forget to support us by doing so. This tarball was bootstrapped (created) with the tools below. Note that you don't need these to build Gnuastro from the tarball, these are the tools that were used to make the tarball itself. They are only mentioned here to be able to reproduce/recreate this tarball later. Texinfo 6.8 Autoconf 2.71 Automake 1.16.4 Help2man 1.48.5 ImageMagick 7.1.0-9 Gnulib v0.1-4944-g7fc3219bc Autoconf archives v2021.02.19-29-g0fbee2a The dependencies to build Gnuastro from this tarball on your system are described here: https://www.gnu.org/s/gnuastro/manual/html_node/Dependencies.html Best wishes, Mohammad
