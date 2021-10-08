today's howtos
How To Install phpBB on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install phpBB on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, phpBB is a free flat-forum bulletin board software written in PHP. It enables individuals and webmasters to set up community bulletin boards in minutes to stay in touch with groups of people or ideas. It also supports popular database engines (MySQL, Oracle Database, PostgreSQL, etc.), flat message structures, hierarchical sub-forums, user groups, full-text search, plugins, and email notifications.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the phpBB bulletin board on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Fedora, RHEL, CentOS, and Rocky Linux distributions.
-
How to configure a passwordless sudo in Linux Mint
Sudo, also known as superuser do, enables a system administrator to assign permission to certain users to execute the commands. This command increases privileges temporarily, allowing users to conduct critical operations without logging in as the root user. As a result, you need to input your login credentials into the system for authentication, verifying that you have the rights to conduct operations.
However, typing this information repeatedly is a time-consuming operation, but you can disable authentication in specific ways if you like to. So, this article will provide you with details on how you can configure a password-less sudo on Linux Mint. This is only recommended if you are a sole user on the system and no one else is using it except you; otherwise, the authentication feature should be enabled for security reasons.
-
How to configure Static IP Address on Linux Mint
By default, your system is based on DHCP, a dynamic host control protocol, and its role is to provide you with the available IP address automatically. So, in DHCP, every device is given a unique number that allows it to interact with other networks, and as a result, your device’s IP address may vary from time to time.
But sometimes, you need a static IP address, and it is required to maintain the same IP address for an extended period. For example, if you configure your system to make it a server, static IP is necessary for communication purposes. You need to make sure that your computer’s IP address never changes if you want people to download files from it. Also, static IP is necessary if you want to access any external shared device such as a printer.
-
How to configure LDAP client on Linux Mint
The LDAP (acronym of Lightweight Directory Access Protocol) is an industry-standard application protocol to access and maintain Directory Information Services on IP networks. The directory information services map the information of network resources to respective IP addresses. One common example is DNS. The primary purpose of the LDAP clients is to store emails, usernames, and passwords in a central place, and then this data can be used by several applications to validate the users. In this article, LDAP client configuration is performed on Linux Mint.
Before getting to the configurations, let’s have a look at the working of the LDAP client.
-
How to create a new Virtual Machine on Proxmox? - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Hello friends. We continue with a series of posts about Proxmox. This is an introduction to allow us to make basic use of this great tool. In this post, you will learn how to create a new virtual machine on Proxmox. Then you will be able to start with the real work with this tool.
-
How do I Add Case to a MySQL Query?
In MySQL, the CASE statement describes the ways of handling a loop to execute a certain set of conditions and return the case matched using IF-ELSE. It’s a control statement that validates a set of conditions. If there’s any case found TRUE, then it returns the value. If no case matches, it returns the ELSE value. If no ELSE value was defined, then it returns NULL.
This guide will dive into the CASE statement in MySQL.
-
How to restart a network on Linux Mint
There are various situations where you need to restart the network on Linux Mint, such as you are not able to connect, or the network speed is slower than usual. It might be that the network settings have been altered, or that the network connection isn’t operating correctly for no apparent reason. So, generally, whenever such a problem occurs, a common treatment is to restart your network. Restarting a network restores all network related settings. This guide is focussing on how you can restart your network on Linux mint.
There are several techniques you can use to do that, that includes the GUI and the terminal. Follow the one that suits you most depending on your preferences.
-
How to install pgAdmin4 on Manjaro Linux
The pgAdmin4 is a client for PostgreSQL databases whereas PostgreSQL is an advanced Object-Relational database management system. The pgAdmin4 eases the management of PostgreSQL by providing a visual interface. The notable use of the pgAdmin4 tool is to execute queries, read results, update data, and create databases.
The pgAdmin4 tool can be obtained on Linux, macOS, and Windows from the project’s website. However, the available setup support cannot be used to install pgAdmin4 on Manjaro Linux. In this article, we have compiled an installation and usage guide of pgadmin4 on Manjaro.
-
How to install Google Drive on Manjaro
Google Drive is a cloud storage platform that is used to save your data online and you can accessit from anywhere by just signing in to Google account. Google Drive allows you to store data and maintain it. Moreover, it comes with 15GB of space for free, but storage can be increased by switching to premium mode.
It is a matter of concern that Google has not yet issued the official release for Linux-based systems. However, several clients can be obtained on Linux to use Google Drive’s services.
Keeping the importance of Google Drive in mind, our today’s post is devised to get Google Chrome on Manjaro Linux.
-
How to install MySQL Workbench on Manjaro Linux
MySQL Workbench is a multipurpose database management tool that integrates several SQL artifacts. It has a set of features to offer such as SQL development, data modeling, user administration, server configuration, database administration, and many more. The functionalities provided by MySQL Workbench are practiced by Database Administrators and MySQL developers of the organizations using MySQL database management.
-
How to fix SSH connection refused error in Manjaro Linux
SSH (an acronym of “Secure Shell” or “Secure Socket Shell”) enables the system administrators to establish a secure connection between client and host machines. SSH is used for making a secure connection, no matter if the network is secure or not. The connection using SSH is quite tricky therefore it requires intense attention. And if you have not covered all the aspects of making a connection, you may encounter “connection refused” error while connecting computers using SSH.
-
How To Install Gambas 3 Programming Tools on Debian and Ubuntu
This tutorial explains how one can setup a full Gambas 3 software development kit on Debian and Ubuntu GNU/Linux operating systems. Gambas is a visual programming language as easy as and similar to Visual Basic by the difference that Gambas is fully free software. With Gambas, anyone can make graphical computer applications by drag and drop and coding with its beginner-purpose BASIC language. Lastly, we at UbuntuBuzz want to enable as many people as possible to develop desktop applications on GNU/Linux by this tutorial. Now let's install it!
-
How to get started with BusyBox on Linux
BusyBox is a handy utility tool that provides a collection of several stripped-down UNIX shell command-line tools and tiny Linux programs in a single executable file of approximately 2 MB. It runs in multiple environments such as Android, Linux, FreeBSD, and so many others. BusyBox was specifically created for embedded devices with very limited memory and storage space.
BusyBox is dubbed a Swiss Army knife tool and provides minimalistic replacements for shell utilities that you would find in GNU shellutils, fileutils, and coreutils. It can also be found in Linux distributions with a small footprint such as Alpine Linux.
In this guide, we will help you get started with Busybox on Linux. We will also learn how to install and use it effectively.
-
How to Install Config Server Firewall (CSF) on Debian/Ubuntu
ConfigServer and Security Firewall, abbreviated as CSF, is an open-source and advanced firewall designed for Linux systems. It not only provides the basic functionality of a firewall but also offers a wide array of add-on features such as login/intrusion detection, exploit checks, ping of death protection and so much more.
-
Kubernetes Jsonpath with Examples
When dealing with Kubernetes in a production setting, you will need to see information on hundreds of nodes and thousands of items like deployments, pods, replica sets, services, and secrets, among other things. To get this information, you will use the command kubectl CLI. However, in many cases, you will be required to filter information and get more facts beyond what the default output of kubectl provides.
Going through thousands of these resources to find such exact information would be a daunting task. As a result, kubectl includes the Jsonpath option, which makes filtering data across big data sets a breeze.
The kubectl command interacts with the Kubernetes API every time you run it. The Kube-apiserver then sends a JSON-formatted response. kubectl translates it to a human-readable format and displays it on the screen. To make an output understandable, a lot of information from the answer is buried during this procedure, leaving only the relevant fields visible. We can use the -o wide option to get more of it, but this isn’t all of it. There are many more details that aren’t presented.
You will need to install Ubuntu 20.04 on your Linux operating system to run the instructions in Kubernetes. Additionally, you must install the Minikube cluster on your machine in order to run Kubernetes on Linux. Minikube provides an extraordinarily seamless experience by allowing you to test commands and applications in a methodical manner. As a result, it provides the greatest learning environment for Kubernetes newbies.
The first step is to begin the Minikube cluster. Then, navigate to the command line terminal in Ubuntu 20.04, which you have installed. You can do so by pressing the Ctrl+Alt+T shortcut key or typing “Terminal” into the Ubuntu 20.04 system’s search box. Either of the aforementioned techniques will launch the entire terminal. The Minikube will thereafter be started. Enter the command “minikube start” in the terminal to start the Minikube. The Kubernetes cluster will be started, and a virtual machine capable of running a single node cluster will be created. It will also work on the kubectl installation. This too will interact with the cluster.
-
