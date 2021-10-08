Gaphor is a free and open source modeling application with support for various modeling languages such as UML, SysML, RAAML and C4. Not aware of the term “modeling language”? Basically, it’s a set of instructions that can be used to create the design and constructions of structures. It could be textual and graphical, both. The graphical one is easier to look at and figure out how various components of the project are related to each other. Have you seen a flowchart or sequence diagrams? Those are also a type of graphical modeling in the simplest form.

Krita is best known as a digital painting application, but in my experience, it's kind of a digital imaging powerhouse. Recently, a fork of GIMP called GLIMPSE had to pause its development, and because I like alternatives, it occurred to me that Krita could be a reasonable photo editor for at least some use cases. It isn't easy to measure the suitability of an application for a group of tasks because different people require or prefer different things. What's very common and indispensable to one person is an edge case for someone else. However, photo editing applications are broadly known for a primarily universal set of functions, so I decided to look at those likely to be in a top 5 must-have list and test Krita against each one.

Review: OpenSnitch - an application firewall for Linux For years I've heard people new to Linux talk about how they would like a user friendly, application-focused firewall solution. Linux distributions typically focus on blocking traffic based on network ports and hostnames. The few solutions which have focused on process filtering tend to be either harder to set up or less friendly to use. OpenSnitch is one of the first tools I have encountered which provides both the rules and real-time monitoring that Windows tools (such as Zone Alarm) provide. The fact that OpenSnitch manages to be friendly, pretty easy to navigate, and flexible in how we manage both rules and new connections is fantastic. I'm really happy with how this tool work and how easy it is to set up. What I particularly like about OpenSnitch is that it is not just useful for making new rules, the way traffic is sorted and cataloged in the various tabs is great. Even if you are not interested in locking down your network, I think it is well worth installing OpenSnitch to find out what processes are talking over your network and who they are talking with. For example, while I was running Linux Mint, some programs sent out signals to Canonical servers which appears to be used for connectivity checks and/or getting a count of how many users are on-line. You might be interested in seeing how many programs are phoning home or pinging remote servers in an effort to count users or check for news updates.