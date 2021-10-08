Gaphor: Open Source Graphical Modeling Tool
Gaphor is a free and open source modeling application with support for various modeling languages such as UML, SysML, RAAML and C4.
Not aware of the term “modeling language”? Basically, it’s a set of instructions that can be used to create the design and constructions of structures. It could be textual and graphical, both.
The graphical one is easier to look at and figure out how various components of the project are related to each other.
Have you seen a flowchart or sequence diagrams? Those are also a type of graphical modeling in the simplest form.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 681 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 37 min ago
3 hours 7 min ago
3 hours 48 min ago
11 hours 48 min ago
13 hours 47 min ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago