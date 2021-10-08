Today in Techrights
- Jim Zemlin Has Deleted All of His Tweets
- Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part IX — Microsoft's Chief Architect of GitHub Copilot Sought to be Arrested One Day After Techrights Article About Him
- The Committee on Patent Law (PLC) Informed About Overlooked Issues “Which Might Have a Bearing on the Validity of EPO Patents.”
- Links 6/12/2021: HowTos and Patents
- IRC Proceedings: Sunday, December 05, 2021
- Gemini Space/Protocol: Taking IRC Logs to the Next Level
- Links 6/12/2021: Gnuastro 0.16 and Linux 5.16 RC4
- Links 5/12/2021: Touchpad Gestures in XWayland
- Society Needs to Take Back Computing, Data, and Networks
- [Meme] Meanwhile in Austria...
- The EPO's Web Site is a Parade of Endless Lies and Celebration of Gross Violations of the Law
