Games: itch, Siralim Ultimate, and More
itch.io has another great charity bundle to help World Land Trust | GamingOnLinux
Need more games and you're on a budget? Want to help charity and get some games at the same time? The World Land Trust Bundle on itch.io looks great.
Merging a roguelike with monster catching, Siralim Ultimate is out now | GamingOnLinux
With thousands of unique creatures, plenty of dungeons to explore and roguelike mechanics, Siralim Ultimate definitely looks like a game you can spend a lot of time with and enjoy. A game that the developer says is a bit like "Pokemon meets Diablo, or more accurately, Dragon Warrior Monsters meets Path of Exile".
It might not be on par with more modern-looking games, with it low-resolution pixel-art but don't let that put you off. There's a ridiculous amount of depth to this one that roguelike fans will no doubt love if they give it a go.
7th-Grader Makes "Linus-Proof" Ubuntu Gaming App - Invidious
City of Gold update for Stoneshard is out now | GamingOnLinux
City of Gold brings some pretty big changes and feature additions to Stoneshard, the challenging turn-based RPG set in an open world.
Some of the smaller things that came with this update include: a new special beginner quest, new enemies, new Steam Achievements, new throwables, reworked dungeon progression and plenty of tweaks to various parts of the game.
