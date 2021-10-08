With thousands of unique creatures, plenty of dungeons to explore and roguelike mechanics, Siralim Ultimate definitely looks like a game you can spend a lot of time with and enjoy. A game that the developer says is a bit like "Pokemon meets Diablo, or more accurately, Dragon Warrior Monsters meets Path of Exile".

It might not be on par with more modern-looking games, with it low-resolution pixel-art but don't let that put you off. There's a ridiculous amount of depth to this one that roguelike fans will no doubt love if they give it a go.