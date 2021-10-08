today's howtos
How To Setup MySQL With Docker In Linux - OSTechNix
If you are new to MySQL or someone who wishes to quickly and effortlessly install MySQL database, then this article is for you. In this article, we will learn how to setup MySQL with Docker and Docker compose in Linux.
Let’s start by setting up the docker environment to launch the MySQL container.
How to Remove Multiple Files at once on Linux
To remove (or delete) a file in Linux from the command line can be done using the rm command. It allows you to delete more than one files at once.
Also, you can match multiple files using the wildcard (*) and regular expansions and easily delete them as needed.
In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to use the rm command, and a combination of other commands to remove files and directories in Linux.
How to Install The Latest Tesseract OCR 5 in Ubuntu 20.04 / 18.04 / 21.10 | UbuntuHandbook
This simple tutorial shows how to install the latest Tesseract OCR engine in all current Ubuntu releases via PPA.
Tesseract is the most accurate open-source OCR engine that reads a wide variety of image formats and converts them to text in over 40 languages.
How to install and use Clonezilla on Ubuntu 20.04 – NextGenTips
Clonezilla is a suite of open-source, disk cloning programs used for bare metal backup and recovery and also used during system deployment. Clonezilla server edition uses multicast technologies to deploy a single image file to a group of computers in a local area network.
In this tutorial guide, we are going to explore how to install and use Clonezilla on Ubuntu 20.04.
Find Large Files and Directories in Linux - ByteXD
There are times when our system is running out of disk space. We can use various commands to find the large files in Linux. We may need to find these files to delete them or even archive them in some scenarios. There will obviously be critical files that we may want to retain. The action we take on these files will depend on the types of files we find.
Just like the largest files, we may also want to find the largest directories. It could be possible that the /tmp directory has gigabytes of temporary files and maybe eating space on the hard drive. Sometimes it is easy to target the directory rather than the individual file.
Try 'labs as a service' to learn Linux in the cloud
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Skills Workshops offer a way to learn more about Linux without building and maintaining your own lab environment.
Sign and verify container images with this open source tool
Many open source software projects get used in software builds every day, which is critical for almost every organization. Open source software brings many benefits and helps software developers focus on innovation and efficiency rather than reinventing the wheel.
Sometimes, you cannot identify and verify the integrity of the third-party software used by constantly doing verification, which can open the door to supply chain attacks. Hence, the sigstore project was born. The sigstore project aims at securing supply chain technology and eventually the open source software security itself.
Create Custom Libraries For Xmonad Such As Color Libraries - Invidious
I've been putting in a lot of work on DTOS (my custom Xmonad desktop desployment script), and lately I've spent time trying to get consistent theming across various applications. The way I've decided to tackle this problem is to create my own custom Xmonad libs to simplify changing color schemes across several programs.
