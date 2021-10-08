Submitted by Marius Nestor on Monday 6th of December 2021 03:42:56 PM

Released a month earlier than expected, LibreOffice 7.2.4 is now available for download along with LibreOffice 7.1.8, an unplanned release in the LibreOffice 7.1 series of the popular, free and open-source office suite, which reached end of life on November 30th, 2021.

Both releases include a fix for a buffer heap overflow vulnerability, namely CVE-2021-43527, which is a remote code execution flaw discovered in the way Mozilla’s NSS (Network Security Services) component verifies certificates.