LibreOffice 7.2.4 and 7.1.8 Released with an Important Security Fix, Update Now
Released a month earlier than expected, LibreOffice 7.2.4 is now available for download along with LibreOffice 7.1.8, an unplanned release in the LibreOffice 7.1 series of the popular, free and open-source office suite, which reached end of life on November 30th, 2021.
Both releases include a fix for a buffer heap overflow vulnerability, namely CVE-2021-43527, which is a remote code execution flaw discovered in the way Mozilla’s NSS (Network Security Services) component verifies certificates.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 323 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
22 min 15 sec ago
5 hours 37 min ago
7 hours 8 min ago
7 hours 48 min ago
15 hours 48 min ago
17 hours 48 min ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago