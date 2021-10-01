EndeavorOS 21.4 Has Arrived
If you prefer your Linux to be of the Arch-type, but don’t want to go through the challenges inherent in installing the full-blown Arch Linux, you have options. One such option is EndeavorOS. Endeavor OS calls itself “terminal-centric.” That doesn’t mean you’ll be spending all of your time within the terminal. In fact, I’d say that Endeavor OS labeling itself as such is a bit misleading. I’ve worked with the OS and found it quite easy to use.
But what does the new version have to offer? First and foremost, it ships with kernel 5.15, which is bleeding edge. One very important feature found in this kernel is the newly written NTFS3 driver, which vastly improves how Linux can interact with NTFS file systems.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 632 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, Linux Action News, and Free Software Security
Programming Leftovers
Upcoming CutefishOS Could Topple Deepin as the Most Beautiful Linux Distro
CutefishOS is a relatively new Linux distribution that comes bundled with its own desktop environment (i.e., CutefishDE). It is not yet a stable release, but in its beta phase. However, with its latest beta release (v0.6), it seems to be shaping up as a promising alternative to the available Linux distributions focusing on simplicity and beauty.
Recent comments
7 sec ago
59 min 35 sec ago
1 hour 54 min ago
1 hour 56 min ago
1 hour 58 min ago
2 hours 39 min ago
4 hours 45 min ago
10 hours 1 min ago
11 hours 31 min ago
12 hours 12 min ago