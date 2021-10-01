today's leftovers FSFE is hiring a working student specialised on websites We are looking for a working student to support our work to empower people to control technology. The person will work 10-15 hours per week and will maintain and improve the FSFE's websites. Applicants have to be enrolled in a German university and can work remotely.

4 Best Ways to Use Office on Chromebook Libre Office is one of the most popular Microsoft Office alternatives out there. And you know what the best thing about it is? It’s completely free to download and use. We tested and used Libre Office on our Chromebook, and for the most part, the experience was pretty smooth and seamless. The app uses the same file extensions as its Microsoft Office sibling. So opening saved Microsoft Office files with Libre Office should be as easy as drinking a glass of water. That being said, many of you may be wondering how to install Libre Office on a Chromebook. Do not worry; the process is pretty simple; let us take a look.

Compact Elkhart Lake system triples up on GbE and HDMI Nexcom’s Linux-friendly “NISE 53” embedded PC runs on Intel’s Elkhart Lake with up to 16GB DDR4, optional eMMC, 3x HDMI, 3x GbE, 4x USB, 2x COM, 2x M.2, and mini-PCIe. Nexcom has upgraded its Apollo Lake based NISE 52 design with a much faster Intel Elkhart Lake processor and twice the maximum RAM at 16GB. The NISE 53 system provides an extra expansion slot (now driven by PCIe Gen3), and an option for up to 32GB eMMC. The USB count has dropped from 8x to 4x, and dual serial ports have replaced the DB44 combo port.

￼ Freespire 8.0 Released Today, the PC/OpenSystems LLC FOSS development team has released Freespire 8.0, an update which delivers much needed system enhancements and security fixes. Once again we have let users decide; they have spoken, and we have included all the most requested Google services; Calendar, Docs, and Gmail. For more traditional use cases, Freespire core has not changed at all : it’s still a full featured desktop OS, with all of the applications and resources of the Ubuntu repositories available as always. To repeat : Freespire does not incorporate any proprietary media codecs; aside from the use of Google Chrome there are no other vendor-specific software applications pre-installed at all. Freespire 8.0 features a new stable kernel which fixes bugs / broadens hardware support. Google Chrome version 96 includes security patches and other general browser improvements. We have upgraded Xfce 4.16, X11, Samba and other system fundamentals including non-UEFI and secure boot systems..

Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, Linux Action News, and Free Software Security GNU World Order 437 Listener feedback. This is the Git hook example. Save it as **.git /hook/pre-commit** in a valid Git repository, and make it executable with **chmod +x .git /hook/pre- commit**. It gets called any time you tell Git to commit a file, and replaces **foo** with **bar** before committing the file.

Linux Action News 218 Industry-changing open-source project releases, and why the new CentOS Stream 9 might be more noteworthy than you realize.

Josh Bressers: Episode 300 – Apple vs NSO: What can copyright do for you? Josh and Kurt talk about Apple suing NSO using a copyright claim as their vehicle. Copyright is often used as a reason to bring lawsuits, even when it doesn’t always make sense. Copyright has been used by open source to expand rights, and many companies to restrict rights. It’s a very odd law sometimes. At the end of the day it seems the only real path forward for a problem like NSO is up to governments to protect their citizens.