Android Leftovers
Moto Edge X30 may launch as the first Android 12 flagship phone
Samsung shames Chinese smartphone makers with Android 12 rollout - SamMobile
Samsung is already updating the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Fold3 to Android 12
Manage Your Android Notifications with These Tips and Tricks
How to bypass FRP lock securely on Android devices - Android Community
Urgent Google warning for MILLIONS of Android users – these symbols mean someone is watching
Android TV expands its new content discovery feature to more regions | Android Central
Learn Kotlin to become an Android app developer - TechRepublic
Android 2021: A year in review - TechRepublic
today's leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, Linux Action News, and Free Software Security
Programming Leftovers
Upcoming CutefishOS Could Topple Deepin as the Most Beautiful Linux Distro
CutefishOS is a relatively new Linux distribution that comes bundled with its own desktop environment (i.e., CutefishDE). It is not yet a stable release, but in its beta phase. However, with its latest beta release (v0.6), it seems to be shaping up as a promising alternative to the available Linux distributions focusing on simplicity and beauty.
