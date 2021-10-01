Blender 3.0 Benchmarks - Performance Across 19 Different NVIDIA GPUs
Last week marked the debut of the highly anticipated Blender 3.0 open-source 3D modeling software. Since then I have been very busy putting Blender 3.0 through its paces with a lot of performance benchmarking across various CPUs and GPUs.
Today's article is focusing on the NVIDIA GPU render performance with Blender 3.0. Unfortunately, the AMD HIP support for Blender on Linux didn't make the v3.0 cut but is being targeted for Blender 3.1 next year. As such on Linux right now with Blender 3.0 the only form of GPU acceleration is using the NVIDIA proprietary driver stack with Blender's CUDA or OptiX back-ends. The OpenCL support was removed as part of the "Cycles X" work and thus for now Linux users will have either just CPU-based rendering or NVIDIA support.
