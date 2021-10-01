Games: Smissmas, Legend of Keepers: Feed the Troll, and More
Smissmas 2021 is live in Team Fortress 2 | GamingOnLinux
It's getting cold now and more games are opening up their festive events and Valve is no different. Smissmas 2021 is now officially live in Team Fortress 2.
During the event all players will get a Stuffed Stocking gift, there's 6 new community maps, a Winter 2021 Cosmetic Case, 3 new community-contributed taunts, 27 new community-created Unusual effects and all cosmetic and taunt cases will grant Smissmas 2021 Unusual effects instead of their normal Unusual effects during the event. On top of that there's usual festive sale in the Mann Co. Store. It's not just the new community maps to play through though, you also get a playlist with maps from previous events too.
Legend of Keepers: Feed the Troll announced, free update out now | GamingOnLinux
Legend of Keepers: Feed the Troll is the first expansion to the clever mix of dungeon keeping and turn-based auto-battling that somewhat resembles the Boss Monster card game.
First though, a big free upgrade is out now for everyone bringing with it 11 new monsters, 2 new traps and 3 new artefacts as well as a new mission for each master.
fheroes2 reimplementation for Heroes of Might and Magic II updated | GamingOnLinux
Released originally in 1996, Heroes of Might and Magic II is a game that's beloved by many and the fheroes2 project continues to mature with version 0.9.10 out now.
As part of this release, they now have a wiki page to explain the enhancements to this game engine reimplementation compared to the original. You will also find the game includes a minimum 4 languages that can be chosen including: English, French, German and Polish. These languages will appear even for a demo version of the game but their team still needs time to polish the characters for each language and soon it'll update all of them. For the next release the much requested Russian translation will also be added.
The Captain is a quirky pixel-art sci-fi point and click adventure worth your time | GamingOnLinux
Swedish duo Sysiac Games and Tomorrow Corporation have released The Captain, a quirky comedy sci-fi point and click adventure with pixel-art visuals and it's a lot of fun. Note: personal purchase.
At the beginning of a war, you end up getting lost in a distant part of space, far from home in a transport accident and now it's up to you to find the only thing that can help stop the destruction of Earth's Sun. It's a race across the galaxy but since you're a scientist and a member of Spacefleet, you of course need to deal with anything else that appears along the way. Distress calls, hostile ships and it's filled with some pretty funny moments.
It's not all fun and games though, there's the urgency to the situation always present and since it's a point and click adventure, there's a few minor puzzles to solve too. You also have plenty of decisions to make as you go through it, resulting in a few different ways to progress through it.
Upcoming CutefishOS Could Topple Deepin as the Most Beautiful Linux Distro
CutefishOS is a relatively new Linux distribution that comes bundled with its own desktop environment (i.e., CutefishDE). It is not yet a stable release, but in its beta phase. However, with its latest beta release (v0.6), it seems to be shaping up as a promising alternative to the available Linux distributions focusing on simplicity and beauty.
