Proprietary Web Browser: Vivaldi 5.0 Web Browser Released, Microsoft Still a Bully
Vivaldi 5.0 Web Browser Released with Shareable Themes
Vivaldi web browser, best know for its deep customization capabilities, released a new major update – Vivaldi 5.0. Here’s what’s new.
Vivaldi is a fast web browser that certainly pays attention to its users needs, privacy, and web experience. It has been planned and developed by a former Opera developer, adding many particularly good options.
Vivaldi 5.0 is a major update and carries a couple of key feature updates and a lot of bug fixes and changes. So let’s take a look at what’s new.
Microsoft Edge keeps me on edge
My primary browser is Firefox, on desktop and mobile, and it will always be. I dread the eventuality of Firefox disappearing. That will be the death knoll of the Internet as we know it. So listen carefully, you tech nerds.
Microsoft backpedals on changing default browsers in Windows 11 [Ed: No, Microsoft just fears legal action and fines]
Many people have been complaining about difficulty of changing the default browser in Windows 11, but it seems that Microsoft is finally taking note.
today's leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, Linux Action News, and Free Software Security
Programming Leftovers
Upcoming CutefishOS Could Topple Deepin as the Most Beautiful Linux Distro
CutefishOS is a relatively new Linux distribution that comes bundled with its own desktop environment (i.e., CutefishDE). It is not yet a stable release, but in its beta phase. However, with its latest beta release (v0.6), it seems to be shaping up as a promising alternative to the available Linux distributions focusing on simplicity and beauty.
