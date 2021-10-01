Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 6th of December 2021 07:15:56 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to Install Deb Package in Arch Linux - Make Tech Easier

    If you’ve used Linux for any amount of time, you’ve noticed that one of the most common methods to install third-party applications is via a .Deb package. Often times this is the only way to get this software, as the developers can’t be bothered to go through the process of packaging in the dozens of different formats the Linux platform offers.

    Many non-Debian-based Linux distributions have their own ways of getting around this issue. However, out of all Linux distributions, Arch Linux has the most interesting ways of getting a Debian package working. In this article we outline three ways to accomplish this and discuss which one is best.

  • How To Install WPS Office on Debian 11 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install WPS Office on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, WPS Office (formerly known as Kingsoft Office) is an office suite for Windows, Linux, Android, and iOS that includes three components: Writer (like Word), Presentation (like PowerPoint), Spreadsheets (like Excel), and a WPS PDF viewer. The kit is compatible with Microsoft Office formats PPT, PPTX, DOC, DOCX, XLS, and XLSX, and can be read and written. It also has a premium version that adds additional features like cloud backup, encryption, and document collaboration. It has a 10-day trial period if you’re interested in trying the premium features out or you can install WPS Office for free, and use it as is without getting the premium version.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the WPS Office on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).

  • How to write YARA rules for improving your security and malware detection

    In our first article about YARA, we defined what kind of tool it was and in which context it could be used: detecting malware on the network or on endpoints, helping incident response and monitoring, classifying files or even detecting sensitive data leaks. We also showed how to install it. Now it's time to write rules to get the best out of it.

  • How to Install and Use Podman to run Containers On Rocky Linux 8

    Podman is a free and open-source container platform built to develop, manage and deploy containers and pods on Linux environment. Redhat developed Podman in 2018. It is a containerization engine that works differently than Docker. Podman does not depend on a daemon to work, unlike Docker which uses Docker CLI and Docker daemon. Being dependent on daemon leads to a single point of failure.

    Podman is designed according to OCI (Open Container Initiative) standards that allow Podman to interact directly with the kernel, containers and images. It is also more secure than Docker as it does not require root access. Podman can be used as a drop-in replacement for Docker since both are OCI-compliant.

  • Improve your Kafka Connect builds with Debezium | Red Hat Developer

    Debezium connectors are easily deployable on Red Hat OpenShift as Kafka Connect custom resources managed by Red Hat AMQ Streams. However, in the past, developers had to create their own images to deploy using those custom resources. The Red Hat Integration 2021.Q4 release provides an easier way to support the process.

    This article shows you how to configure the resource to improve your container build process and describes the new features for the Debezium component as part of the latest release.

  • Linux Basics: 15 Commands for those who just switch from Windows to Linux

    If you want to switch from Windows to Linux due to personal interest or due to job requirements, then this article will help you get started with the Linux command line. In this article, I have included a list of 15 basic Linux commands that you should know.

    I have demonstrated all the examples in this article using Ubuntu 20.04 LTS system, but these commands are available on most other Linux distributions as well.

  • Enable UEFI Support in KVM Virtualization
  • K3XEC | Proxying Ethernet Frames to PACKRAT (Part 5/5)

    This post is part of a series called "PACKRAT". If this is the first post you've found, it'd be worth reading the intro post first and then looking over all posts in the series.

    In the last post, we left off at being able to send and recieve PACKRAT frames to and from devices. Since we can transport IPv4 packets over the network, let’s go ahead and see if we can read/write Ethernet frames from a Linux network interface, and on the backend, read and write PACKRAT frames over the air. This has the benifit of continuing to allow Linux userspace tools to work (like cURL, as we’ll try!), which means we don’t have to do a lot of work to implement higher level protocols or tactics to get a connection established over the link.

»

More in Tux Machines

The 10 Best Arduino Wearables Projects

Arduino is an open-source electronics platform. Originally created for educational purposes, it has since expanded its range of boards for makers as well as some commercial use. Some Arduino boards have a small form factor and are ideal for wearable projects. Let's take a look at some wearables made with the Arduino. Read more

today's leftovers

  • FSFE is hiring a working student specialised on websites

    We are looking for a working student to support our work to empower people to control technology. The person will work 10-15 hours per week and will maintain and improve the FSFE's websites. Applicants have to be enrolled in a German university and can work remotely.

  • 4 Best Ways to Use Office on Chromebook

    Libre Office is one of the most popular Microsoft Office alternatives out there. And you know what the best thing about it is? It’s completely free to download and use. We tested and used Libre Office on our Chromebook, and for the most part, the experience was pretty smooth and seamless. The app uses the same file extensions as its Microsoft Office sibling. So opening saved Microsoft Office files with Libre Office should be as easy as drinking a glass of water. That being said, many of you may be wondering how to install Libre Office on a Chromebook. Do not worry; the process is pretty simple; let us take a look.

  • Compact Elkhart Lake system triples up on GbE and HDMI

    Nexcom’s Linux-friendly “NISE 53” embedded PC runs on Intel’s Elkhart Lake with up to 16GB DDR4, optional eMMC, 3x HDMI, 3x GbE, 4x USB, 2x COM, 2x M.2, and mini-PCIe. Nexcom has upgraded its Apollo Lake based NISE 52 design with a much faster Intel Elkhart Lake processor and twice the maximum RAM at 16GB. The NISE 53 system provides an extra expansion slot (now driven by PCIe Gen3), and an option for up to 32GB eMMC. The USB count has dropped from 8x to 4x, and dual serial ports have replaced the DB44 combo port.

  • Freespire 8.0 Released

    Today, the PC/OpenSystems LLC FOSS development team has released Freespire 8.0, an update which delivers much needed system enhancements and security fixes. Once again we have let users decide; they have spoken, and we have included all the most requested Google services; Calendar, Docs, and Gmail. For more traditional use cases, Freespire core has not changed at all : it’s still a full featured desktop OS, with all of the applications and resources of the Ubuntu repositories available as always. To repeat : Freespire does not incorporate any proprietary media codecs; aside from the use of Google Chrome there are no other vendor-specific software applications pre-installed at all. Freespire 8.0 features a new stable kernel which fixes bugs / broadens hardware support. Google Chrome version 96 includes security patches and other general browser improvements. We have upgraded Xfce 4.16, X11, Samba and other system fundamentals including non-UEFI and secure boot systems..

Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, Linux Action News, and Free Software Security

  • GNU World Order 437

    Listener feedback. This is the Git hook example. Save it as **.git /hook/pre-commit** in a valid Git repository, and make it executable with **chmod +x .git /hook/pre- commit**. It gets called any time you tell Git to commit a file, and replaces **foo** with **bar** before committing the file.

  • Linux Action News 218

    Industry-changing open-source project releases, and why the new CentOS Stream 9 might be more noteworthy than you realize.

  • Josh Bressers: Episode 300 – Apple vs NSO: What can copyright do for you?

    Josh and Kurt talk about Apple suing NSO using a copyright claim as their vehicle. Copyright is often used as a reason to bring lawsuits, even when it doesn’t always make sense. Copyright has been used by open source to expand rights, and many companies to restrict rights. It’s a very odd law sometimes. At the end of the day it seems the only real path forward for a problem like NSO is up to governments to protect their citizens.

Programming Leftovers

  • Raku Advent Calendar: Day 6: Following the Unix philosophy without getting left-pad

    The Unix philosophy famously holds that you should write software that “does one thing, and does it well”.

  • Developing A Game Engine with Perl: Part 7 - Fork

    If you want to start reading from the beginning. Check out the first article in this series Continuing from our last post, I talked about how ANSI Game Engine is a colourful telnet server. We left off with needing to fork the engines telnet server.

  • What is JSON

    JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) is a data format commonly used to exchange data between the client and server end of a web application. JSON is arguably the most widely used data exchange format on the web. With the growing number of web developers, there is a growth in the number of people looking to understand this format and be able to work efficiently with JSON data. This article is targeted at those individuals to explain the basics of JSON in a simple way.

  • What Is AJAX?

    Asynchronous execution code is opposite to synchronous in which your code does not have to wait for a statement to finish executing but can continue executing in parallel. Asynchronous execution is achieved with the help of AJAX. In this post, we will discuss what AJAX is, the stepwise working of AJAX, and walk through an example to better understand the implementation of AJAX.

  • 10 Best Plugins For Your WordPress Website

    WordPress is one of the best content management systems available right now. To have wider accessibility to functions in your WordPress site, you need to install WordPress plugins. These plugins are small pieces of softwares that you can upload or install on your WordPress website to add some new features. Currently, there are more than 50,000 plugins in the WordPress directory that you can install directly from your WordPress site dashboard. It’s really confusing for beginners to choose the right plugins for their website.

  • Adam Young: How Man registers?

    AARCH64 has a lot of general purpose registers.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6