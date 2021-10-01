today's howtos
How to Install Deb Package in Arch Linux - Make Tech Easier
If you’ve used Linux for any amount of time, you’ve noticed that one of the most common methods to install third-party applications is via a .Deb package. Often times this is the only way to get this software, as the developers can’t be bothered to go through the process of packaging in the dozens of different formats the Linux platform offers.
Many non-Debian-based Linux distributions have their own ways of getting around this issue. However, out of all Linux distributions, Arch Linux has the most interesting ways of getting a Debian package working. In this article we outline three ways to accomplish this and discuss which one is best.
How To Install WPS Office on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install WPS Office on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, WPS Office (formerly known as Kingsoft Office) is an office suite for Windows, Linux, Android, and iOS that includes three components: Writer (like Word), Presentation (like PowerPoint), Spreadsheets (like Excel), and a WPS PDF viewer. The kit is compatible with Microsoft Office formats PPT, PPTX, DOC, DOCX, XLS, and XLSX, and can be read and written. It also has a premium version that adds additional features like cloud backup, encryption, and document collaboration. It has a 10-day trial period if you’re interested in trying the premium features out or you can install WPS Office for free, and use it as is without getting the premium version.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the WPS Office on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
How to write YARA rules for improving your security and malware detection
In our first article about YARA, we defined what kind of tool it was and in which context it could be used: detecting malware on the network or on endpoints, helping incident response and monitoring, classifying files or even detecting sensitive data leaks. We also showed how to install it. Now it's time to write rules to get the best out of it.
How to Install and Use Podman to run Containers On Rocky Linux 8
Podman is a free and open-source container platform built to develop, manage and deploy containers and pods on Linux environment. Redhat developed Podman in 2018. It is a containerization engine that works differently than Docker. Podman does not depend on a daemon to work, unlike Docker which uses Docker CLI and Docker daemon. Being dependent on daemon leads to a single point of failure.
Podman is designed according to OCI (Open Container Initiative) standards that allow Podman to interact directly with the kernel, containers and images. It is also more secure than Docker as it does not require root access. Podman can be used as a drop-in replacement for Docker since both are OCI-compliant.
Improve your Kafka Connect builds with Debezium | Red Hat Developer
Debezium connectors are easily deployable on Red Hat OpenShift as Kafka Connect custom resources managed by Red Hat AMQ Streams. However, in the past, developers had to create their own images to deploy using those custom resources. The Red Hat Integration 2021.Q4 release provides an easier way to support the process.
This article shows you how to configure the resource to improve your container build process and describes the new features for the Debezium component as part of the latest release.
Linux Basics: 15 Commands for those who just switch from Windows to Linux
If you want to switch from Windows to Linux due to personal interest or due to job requirements, then this article will help you get started with the Linux command line. In this article, I have included a list of 15 basic Linux commands that you should know.
I have demonstrated all the examples in this article using Ubuntu 20.04 LTS system, but these commands are available on most other Linux distributions as well.
Enable UEFI Support in KVM Virtualization
K3XEC | Proxying Ethernet Frames to PACKRAT (Part 5/5)
This post is part of a series called "PACKRAT". If this is the first post you've found, it'd be worth reading the intro post first and then looking over all posts in the series.
In the last post, we left off at being able to send and recieve PACKRAT frames to and from devices. Since we can transport IPv4 packets over the network, let’s go ahead and see if we can read/write Ethernet frames from a Linux network interface, and on the backend, read and write PACKRAT frames over the air. This has the benifit of continuing to allow Linux userspace tools to work (like cURL, as we’ll try!), which means we don’t have to do a lot of work to implement higher level protocols or tactics to get a connection established over the link.
The 10 Best Arduino Wearables Projects
Arduino is an open-source electronics platform. Originally created for educational purposes, it has since expanded its range of boards for makers as well as some commercial use. Some Arduino boards have a small form factor and are ideal for wearable projects. Let's take a look at some wearables made with the Arduino.
today's leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, Linux Action News, and Free Software Security
Programming Leftovers
