Security Leftovers
Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (isync, lib32-nss, nss, opera, and vivaldi), Debian (gerbv and xen), Fedora (autotrace, chafa, converseen, digikam, dmtx-utils, dvdauthor, eom, kxstitch, libsndfile, nss, pfstools, php-pecl-imagick, psiconv, q, R-magick, rss-glx, rubygem-rmagick, seamonkey, skopeo, synfig, synfigstudio, vdr-scraper2vdr, vdr-skinelchihd, vdr-skinnopacity, vdr-tvguide, vim, vips, and WindowMaker), Mageia (golang, kernel, kernel-linus, mariadb, and vim), openSUSE (aaa_base, python-Pygments, singularity, and tor), Red Hat (nss), Slackware (mozilla), SUSE (aaa_base, kernel, openssh, php74, and xen), and Ubuntu (libmodbus, lrzip, samba, and uriparser).
VEHICLE THEFT WARNING AND PREVENTION TIPS
Investigators with the York Regional Police Auto/Cargo Theft Unit are advising residents they have identified a new method being used by thieves to track and steal high-end vehicles across York Region.
Since September 2021, officers have investigated five incidents where suspects have placed small tracking devices on high-end vehicles so they can later locate and steal them. Brand name ‘air tags’ are placed in out-of-sight areas of the target vehicles when they are parked in public places like malls or parking lots. Thieves then track the targeted vehicles to the victim’s residence, where they are stolen from the driveway.
Thieves typically use tools like screwdrivers to enter the vehicles through the driver or passenger door, while ensuring not to set off alarms. Once inside, an electronic device, typically used by mechanics to reprogram the factory setting, is connected to the onboard diagnostics port below the dashboard and programs the vehicle to accept a key the thieves have brought with them. Once the new key is programmed, the vehicle will start and the thieves drive it away.
Apple AirTags Are Now Being Used To Steal Cars In Canada
The trackers have anti-stalking measures, but those don't seem to be an issue for thieves
Thieves Using AirTags to “Follow” Cars
