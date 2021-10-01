Upcoming CutefishOS Could Topple Deepin as the Most Beautiful Linux Distro
CutefishOS is a relatively new Linux distribution that comes bundled with its own desktop environment (i.e., CutefishDE).
It is not yet a stable release, but in its beta phase.
However, with its latest beta release (v0.6), it seems to be shaping up as a promising alternative to the available Linux distributions focusing on simplicity and beauty.
