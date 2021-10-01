Programming Leftovers
-
Raku Advent Calendar: Day 6: Following the Unix philosophy without getting left-pad
The Unix philosophy famously holds that you should write software that “does one thing, and does it well”.
-
Developing A Game Engine with Perl: Part 7 - Fork
If you want to start reading from the beginning. Check out the first article in this series
Continuing from our last post, I talked about how ANSI Game Engine is a colourful telnet server. We left off with needing to fork the engines telnet server.
-
What is JSON
JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) is a data format commonly used to exchange data between the client and server end of a web application. JSON is arguably the most widely used data exchange format on the web. With the growing number of web developers, there is a growth in the number of people looking to understand this format and be able to work efficiently with JSON data. This article is targeted at those individuals to explain the basics of JSON in a simple way.
-
What Is AJAX?
Asynchronous execution code is opposite to synchronous in which your code does not have to wait for a statement to finish executing but can continue executing in parallel. Asynchronous execution is achieved with the help of AJAX.
In this post, we will discuss what AJAX is, the stepwise working of AJAX, and walk through an example to better understand the implementation of AJAX.
-
10 Best Plugins For Your WordPress Website
WordPress is one of the best content management systems available right now. To have wider accessibility to functions in your WordPress site, you need to install WordPress plugins. These plugins are small pieces of softwares that you can upload or install on your WordPress website to add some new features.
Currently, there are more than 50,000 plugins in the WordPress directory that you can install directly from your WordPress site dashboard. It’s really confusing for beginners to choose the right plugins for their website.
-
Adam Young: How Man registers?
AARCH64 has a lot of general purpose registers.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 442 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
The 10 Best Arduino Wearables Projects
Arduino is an open-source electronics platform. Originally created for educational purposes, it has since expanded its range of boards for makers as well as some commercial use. Some Arduino boards have a small form factor and are ideal for wearable projects. Let's take a look at some wearables made with the Arduino.
today's leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, Linux Action News, and Free Software Security
Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
7 sec ago
59 min 35 sec ago
1 hour 54 min ago
1 hour 56 min ago
1 hour 58 min ago
2 hours 39 min ago
4 hours 45 min ago
10 hours 1 min ago
11 hours 31 min ago
12 hours 12 min ago