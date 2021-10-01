Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, Linux Action News, and Free Software Security
-
GNU World Order 437
Listener feedback. This is the Git hook example. Save it as **.git /hook/pre-commit** in a valid Git repository, and make it executable with **chmod +x .git /hook/pre- commit**. It gets called any time you tell Git to commit a file, and replaces **foo** with **bar** before committing the file.
-
Linux Action News 218
Industry-changing open-source project releases, and why the new CentOS Stream 9 might be more noteworthy than you realize.
-
Josh Bressers: Episode 300 – Apple vs NSO: What can copyright do for you?
Josh and Kurt talk about Apple suing NSO using a copyright claim as their vehicle. Copyright is often used as a reason to bring lawsuits, even when it doesn’t always make sense. Copyright has been used by open source to expand rights, and many companies to restrict rights. It’s a very odd law sometimes. At the end of the day it seems the only real path forward for a problem like NSO is up to governments to protect their citizens.
-
