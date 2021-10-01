CloudReady v94.4 now available!

We're excited to release v94.4 today. This release will go out to all channels for the Home, Education, and Enterprise Editions of CloudReady. Reminder: We’ll slowly roll out updates on stable channels for all editions to reduce the chance of any unidentified issues affecting users. Only a few devices will receive the update right away, with more following over time. We understand, though, that some users will want to see this new update without waiting.

OpenIndiana Hipster 2021.10 is here

Another 6 months have passed and we are proud to announce the release of our 2021.10 snapshot. The images are available at the usual place. As usual we have automatically received all updates that have been integrated into illumos-gate. The new images are interesting for people with newer hardware that hasn’t been supported in the past. There is no necessity to re-install from newer images as OpenIndiana Hipster is a rolling release and will bring all updates with a simple call of “pfexec pkg update -v”. More details will follow when time permits…

Fly Pie Is A GNOME Shell Launcher For Users With One Hand On The Mouse Most Of The Time

Fly Pie is a GNOME Shell launcher (available as an extension) designed for users who have one hand on the mouse most of the time. It can be used to launch applications, URLs, recent files, simulate hotkeys, access the clipboard, and more. It works under both X11 and Wayland. With Fly Pie, you use a keyboard shortcut to open a menu, then use the mouse to do the rest. Once you open a menu, there are three alternative selection modes: point and click (select an item by clicking on it), marking mode (select items by drawing gestures) and turbo mode (draw gestures while holding Ctrl, Shift or Alt without having to press your mouse button).