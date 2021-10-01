Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

OpenIndiana Hipster 2021.10 is here

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 6th of December 2021 08:23:24 PM Filed under
OS

Another 6 months have passed and we are proud to announce the release of our 2021.10 snapshot. The images are available at the usual place. As usual we have automatically received all updates that have been integrated into illumos-gate.

The new images are interesting for people with newer hardware that hasn’t been supported in the past. There is no necessity to re-install from newer images as OpenIndiana Hipster is a rolling release and will bring all updates with a simple call of “pfexec pkg update -v”.

More details will follow when time permits…

Read more

»

More by Michael Larabel

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 6th of December 2021 08:24:21 PM.
  • OpenSolaris/Illumos-Derived OpenIndiana 2021.10 Released With Better Hardware Support

    OpenIndiana as the open-source operating system forked from what was Sun's OpenSolaris and now based on Illumos is out with its latest half-year update.

    What's in store with OpenIndiana 2021.10? Improved hardware support, which is great to see. Upstream Solaris these days hasn't had robust and timely hardware support like many years ago during the great Sun Microsystems days, but for the community-based open-source Solaris/Illumos-based platforms maintaining modern hardware support has been even more of a challenge. The release announcement notes, "The new images are interesting for people with newer hardware that hasn’t been supported in the past."

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.

More in Tux Machines

Announcing MAAS 3.1: bare-metal cloud gets easier

We are happy to announce that MAAS 3.1 has been released. MAAS 3.1 brings some of the most frequently-requested features into the product. A lot of this is serendipity — or maybe you could say that it’s about like minds tracking the same problem. Either way, we’re doing our best to provide features that match our users’ needs, as soon as we possibly can. In any case, the details of these features are a little big for one blog, so we’ll be taking a detailed look at one feature a week over the next seven or eight weeks (not counting the Christmas break). In this introductory blog, we’ll be introducing these requested features and linking you to more information in the product documentation. Read more

Kernel: AMD SMCA Updates, STM32MP1, and Rust

  • AMD SMCA Updates
    Hi all,

This set adds supports for SMCA changes in future AMD systems.

Patch 1 adds an "unknown" bank type so that sysfs initialization issues
can be avoided on systems with new bank types.

Patch 2 adds new bank types and error descriptions used in future AMD
systems.

Patch 3 adjusts how SMCA bank information is cached. Future AMD systems
will have different bank type layouts between logical CPUs. So having a
single system-wide cache of the layout won't be correct.

Thanks,
Yazen
  • AMD Makes Some Interesting SMCA Driver Changes For Future CPUs - Phoronix

    These latest AMD machine check error driver patches can be found on the kernel mailing list as they work their way towards the mainline Linux kernel.

  • Announcing buildroot-external-st, Buildroot support for STM32MP1 platforms - Bootlin's blog

    Back in 2019, ST released a brand new processor family, the STM32MP1, whose members are currently based on a dual Cortex-A7 to run Linux combined with one Cortex-M4 to run bare-metal applications, together with a wide range of peripherals.

  • Updated Rust Code For Linux Kernel Patches Posted - Phoronix

    In 2022 we will very likely see the experimental Rust programming language support within the Linux kernel mainlined. Sent out this morning were the updated patches introducing the initial support and infrastructure around handling of Rust within the kernel. This summer saw the earlier patch series posted for review and discussion around introducing Rust programming language support in the Linux kernel to complement its longstanding C focus. In the months since there has been more progress on enabling Rust for the Linux kernel development, Linus Torvalds is not opposed to it, and others getting onboard with the effort. Rust for the Linux kernel remains of increasing interest to developers over security concerns with Rust affording more memory safety protections, potentially lowering the barrier to contributing to the kernel, and other related benefits.

PostgreSQL: pgFormatter v5.2 has been released

Version 5.2 of pgFormatter, a free and reliable tool used to format SQL and PLPGSQL code, has been officially released and is publicly available for download. A demonstration site is available online at http://sqlformat.darold.net/ pgFormatter is the most advanced SQL and PlPgsql code formatter and beautifier dedicated to PostgreSQL. It is provided as a CLI or a CGI program. This is a maintenance release to fix issues reported by users since the last three months. As usual there is also some improvements and new features. Read more Also: PostgreSQL: pgDay Paris 2022 — Call for Papers, Registration, and Sponsors

Tiny four-port net appliance runs Linux on Elkhart Lake

The NCA-1040 runs Linux on Intel’s quad-core, 1.5GHz/3.0GHz Atom x6413E or quad-core, 1.2GHz/3.0GHz Pentium N6415. Both Elkhart Lake processors provide Intel’s new AES-NI instruction set for network security, notes Lanner. The “fanless multi-service gateway” is aimed at “edge environment, branch offices and retail settings for applications such as routing, VoIP, VPN, firewall, IPS/IDS, web filtering, email server, high-volume storage and wireless networking hub,” says the company. Like Aaeon’s very similarly equipped FWS-2280, but unlike the previous Lanner systems, the NCA-1040 supports up to 32GB DDR4 3200 via a single slot. The 4x GbE ports use Intel i211 controllers. There is also an RJ45 console port. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6