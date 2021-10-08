Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 6th of December 2021 09:14:09 PM Filed under
Red Hat
  • 6 edge computing trends to watch in 2022 | The Enterprisers Project

    While many aspects of edge computing aren’t new, the overall picture continues to evolve quickly. For example, “edge computing” encompasses the distributed retail store branch systems that have been around for decades. The term has also swallowed all manner of local factory floor and telecommunications provider computing systems, albeit in a more connected and less proprietary fashion than was the historical norm.

    Edge computing helps IT and business leaders solve problems as both sensor data and machine learning data proliferates.

    However, even if we see echoes of older architectures in certain edge computing deployments, we also see developing edge trends that are genuinely new or at least quite different from what existed previously. And they’re helping IT and business leaders solve problems in industries ranging from telco to automotive, for example, as both sensor data and machine learning data proliferates.

  • Digital transformation: Are you using the right metrics? | The Enterprisers Project

    For any digital transformation project to succeed, you need a well-laid-out road map, clear objectives, and bite-sized goals to mark the milestones. And it’s important to put those plans into action and measure their success against the pre-defined relevant metrics.

    The pandemic made the pace of digital transformation a key performance metric by making it urgent for enterprises to embrace and accelerate digital. Now it’s time to think beyond speed and measure the success of digital transformation against metrics that align with business goals.

  • How customers and partners are meeting growing market demands with Red Hat OpenShift and learning resources

    Which came first: the culture or the technology? Many companies are facing this Catch 22 as they modernize to better meet customer demands. It doesn’t have to be one before the other—actually, they should kind of go hand in hand.

    This month our customer success spotlights, which span from Europe to Southeast Asia, demonstrate how Red Hat helps customers focus on two critical components of success: helping their people learn new skills and implementing new technology. Let’s see how Red Hat OpenShift and Online Partner Enablement Network have helped customers and partners modernize their environments to keep up with growing market demands.

  • Automating host to host VPN tunnels with RHEL System Roles

    In today's world where organizations frequently use multiple cloud providers, datacenters, and systems in edge environments, secure communication between these distributed systems is essential. Host-to-host VPN tunnels allow for encrypted communication between systems, and are frequently used when traffic needs to traverse untrusted networks such as the public internet.

    While host-to-host VPN tunnels can be implemented on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) manually, this can be time consuming and error-prone. Red Hat introduced the VPN RHEL System Role in RHEL 8.5 to provide an automated solution to implement host-to-host VPN connections, as well as opportunistic mesh VPNs.

    RHEL System Roles are a collection of Ansible roles and modules that are included in RHEL to help provide consistent workflows and streamline the execution of manual tasks. For more information on VPNs in RHEL, refer to the configuring a VPN with IPsec documentation.

  • Custom WebAssembly extensions in OpenShift Service Mesh

    Red Hat OpenShift Service Mesh 2.1 requires using WebAssembly extensions instead of Istio Mixer to extend Service Mesh functionality. The 2.11 release of Red Hat 3scale API Management also supports using WebAssembly extensions. Thus, the latest release of the 3scale integration for Istio uses the WebAssembly proxy instead of the Istio Mixer component.

    Developers can use WebAssembly extensions in OpenShift Service Mesh and 3scale to add features directly to the Envoy proxy, thereby moving common functionality out of applications and into the sidecar.

  • Boost Apache Camel performance on Quarkus

    Camel Quarkus is a subproject in the Apache Camel community that enables Camel to run on Quarkus. Apache Camel is the most popular open source community project aimed at solving all things integration. Quarkus is a Java framework tailored for OpenJDK HotSpot and GraalVM, boasting lightning-fast boot times and low memory utilization.

    This article explains how Camel has evolved over time and why it is now embracing Quarkus. I've included a quick getting started guide that will show you how easy it is to create a Camel Quarkus project and experience the significant performance benefits for yourself.

»

More in Tux Machines

Canonical/Ubuntu: Canonical Data Platform, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, and Google Clown

  • Canonical Data Platform 2021 winter roundup | Ubuntu

    It’s that time of the year again: many folks are panic buying cans of windscreen de-icer spray and thermal underwear, bringing pine trees into the front room and preparing to enjoy an extended break with the family. So we thought to ourselves, what better time than now to take a look back at the year gone by on the Canonical Data Platform?

  • Ubuntu Fridge | Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 712

    Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 712 for the week of November 28 – December 4, 2021. The full version of this issue is available here.

  • Deploy Container on Ubuntu Pro on Google Cloud | Ubuntu

    Since I wrote Launch Ubuntu Desktop on Google Cloud last week, I kept thinking about putting Ubuntu Desktop into containers. A container is an independent unit of software packages and their dependencies so that the application on the container can run reliably in different computing environments. Docker, an open-source project launched in 2013, made Container technology popular all over the world in just a few years. Why? Let’s compare Containers and Virtual Machines.

Announcing MAAS 3.1: bare-metal cloud gets easier

We are happy to announce that MAAS 3.1 has been released. MAAS 3.1 brings some of the most frequently-requested features into the product. A lot of this is serendipity — or maybe you could say that it’s about like minds tracking the same problem. Either way, we’re doing our best to provide features that match our users’ needs, as soon as we possibly can. In any case, the details of these features are a little big for one blog, so we’ll be taking a detailed look at one feature a week over the next seven or eight weeks (not counting the Christmas break). In this introductory blog, we’ll be introducing these requested features and linking you to more information in the product documentation. Read more

Kernel: AMD SMCA Updates, STM32MP1, and Rust

  • AMD SMCA Updates
    Hi all,

This set adds supports for SMCA changes in future AMD systems.

Patch 1 adds an "unknown" bank type so that sysfs initialization issues
can be avoided on systems with new bank types.

Patch 2 adds new bank types and error descriptions used in future AMD
systems.

Patch 3 adjusts how SMCA bank information is cached. Future AMD systems
will have different bank type layouts between logical CPUs. So having a
single system-wide cache of the layout won't be correct.

Thanks,
Yazen
  • AMD Makes Some Interesting SMCA Driver Changes For Future CPUs - Phoronix

    These latest AMD machine check error driver patches can be found on the kernel mailing list as they work their way towards the mainline Linux kernel.

  • Announcing buildroot-external-st, Buildroot support for STM32MP1 platforms - Bootlin's blog

    Back in 2019, ST released a brand new processor family, the STM32MP1, whose members are currently based on a dual Cortex-A7 to run Linux combined with one Cortex-M4 to run bare-metal applications, together with a wide range of peripherals.

  • Updated Rust Code For Linux Kernel Patches Posted - Phoronix

    In 2022 we will very likely see the experimental Rust programming language support within the Linux kernel mainlined. Sent out this morning were the updated patches introducing the initial support and infrastructure around handling of Rust within the kernel. This summer saw the earlier patch series posted for review and discussion around introducing Rust programming language support in the Linux kernel to complement its longstanding C focus. In the months since there has been more progress on enabling Rust for the Linux kernel development, Linus Torvalds is not opposed to it, and others getting onboard with the effort. Rust for the Linux kernel remains of increasing interest to developers over security concerns with Rust affording more memory safety protections, potentially lowering the barrier to contributing to the kernel, and other related benefits.

PostgreSQL: pgFormatter v5.2 has been released

Version 5.2 of pgFormatter, a free and reliable tool used to format SQL and PLPGSQL code, has been officially released and is publicly available for download. A demonstration site is available online at http://sqlformat.darold.net/ pgFormatter is the most advanced SQL and PlPgsql code formatter and beautifier dedicated to PostgreSQL. It is provided as a CLI or a CGI program. This is a maintenance release to fix issues reported by users since the last three months. As usual there is also some improvements and new features. Read more Also: PostgreSQL: pgDay Paris 2022 — Call for Papers, Registration, and Sponsors

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6