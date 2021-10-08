IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
6 edge computing trends to watch in 2022 | The Enterprisers Project
While many aspects of edge computing aren’t new, the overall picture continues to evolve quickly. For example, “edge computing” encompasses the distributed retail store branch systems that have been around for decades. The term has also swallowed all manner of local factory floor and telecommunications provider computing systems, albeit in a more connected and less proprietary fashion than was the historical norm.
Edge computing helps IT and business leaders solve problems as both sensor data and machine learning data proliferates.
However, even if we see echoes of older architectures in certain edge computing deployments, we also see developing edge trends that are genuinely new or at least quite different from what existed previously. And they’re helping IT and business leaders solve problems in industries ranging from telco to automotive, for example, as both sensor data and machine learning data proliferates.
Digital transformation: Are you using the right metrics? | The Enterprisers Project
For any digital transformation project to succeed, you need a well-laid-out road map, clear objectives, and bite-sized goals to mark the milestones. And it’s important to put those plans into action and measure their success against the pre-defined relevant metrics.
The pandemic made the pace of digital transformation a key performance metric by making it urgent for enterprises to embrace and accelerate digital. Now it’s time to think beyond speed and measure the success of digital transformation against metrics that align with business goals.
How customers and partners are meeting growing market demands with Red Hat OpenShift and learning resources
Which came first: the culture or the technology? Many companies are facing this Catch 22 as they modernize to better meet customer demands. It doesn’t have to be one before the other—actually, they should kind of go hand in hand.
This month our customer success spotlights, which span from Europe to Southeast Asia, demonstrate how Red Hat helps customers focus on two critical components of success: helping their people learn new skills and implementing new technology. Let’s see how Red Hat OpenShift and Online Partner Enablement Network have helped customers and partners modernize their environments to keep up with growing market demands.
Automating host to host VPN tunnels with RHEL System Roles
In today's world where organizations frequently use multiple cloud providers, datacenters, and systems in edge environments, secure communication between these distributed systems is essential. Host-to-host VPN tunnels allow for encrypted communication between systems, and are frequently used when traffic needs to traverse untrusted networks such as the public internet.
While host-to-host VPN tunnels can be implemented on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) manually, this can be time consuming and error-prone. Red Hat introduced the VPN RHEL System Role in RHEL 8.5 to provide an automated solution to implement host-to-host VPN connections, as well as opportunistic mesh VPNs.
RHEL System Roles are a collection of Ansible roles and modules that are included in RHEL to help provide consistent workflows and streamline the execution of manual tasks. For more information on VPNs in RHEL, refer to the configuring a VPN with IPsec documentation.
Custom WebAssembly extensions in OpenShift Service Mesh
Red Hat OpenShift Service Mesh 2.1 requires using WebAssembly extensions instead of Istio Mixer to extend Service Mesh functionality. The 2.11 release of Red Hat 3scale API Management also supports using WebAssembly extensions. Thus, the latest release of the 3scale integration for Istio uses the WebAssembly proxy instead of the Istio Mixer component.
Developers can use WebAssembly extensions in OpenShift Service Mesh and 3scale to add features directly to the Envoy proxy, thereby moving common functionality out of applications and into the sidecar.
Boost Apache Camel performance on Quarkus
Camel Quarkus is a subproject in the Apache Camel community that enables Camel to run on Quarkus. Apache Camel is the most popular open source community project aimed at solving all things integration. Quarkus is a Java framework tailored for OpenJDK HotSpot and GraalVM, boasting lightning-fast boot times and low memory utilization.
This article explains how Camel has evolved over time and why it is now embracing Quarkus. I've included a quick getting started guide that will show you how easy it is to create a Camel Quarkus project and experience the significant performance benefits for yourself.
Canonical/Ubuntu: Canonical Data Platform, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, and Google Clown
Announcing MAAS 3.1: bare-metal cloud gets easier
We are happy to announce that MAAS 3.1 has been released. MAAS 3.1 brings some of the most frequently-requested features into the product. A lot of this is serendipity — or maybe you could say that it’s about like minds tracking the same problem. Either way, we’re doing our best to provide features that match our users’ needs, as soon as we possibly can. In any case, the details of these features are a little big for one blog, so we’ll be taking a detailed look at one feature a week over the next seven or eight weeks (not counting the Christmas break). In this introductory blog, we’ll be introducing these requested features and linking you to more information in the product documentation.
Kernel: AMD SMCA Updates, STM32MP1, and Rust
PostgreSQL: pgFormatter v5.2 has been released
Version 5.2 of pgFormatter, a free and reliable tool used to format SQL and PLPGSQL code, has been officially released and is publicly available for download. A demonstration site is available online at http://sqlformat.darold.net/ pgFormatter is the most advanced SQL and PlPgsql code formatter and beautifier dedicated to PostgreSQL. It is provided as a CLI or a CGI program. This is a maintenance release to fix issues reported by users since the last three months. As usual there is also some improvements and new features. Also: PostgreSQL: pgDay Paris 2022 — Call for Papers, Registration, and Sponsors
