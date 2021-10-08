Tiny four-port net appliance runs Linux on Elkhart Lake
The NCA-1040 runs Linux on Intel’s quad-core, 1.5GHz/3.0GHz Atom x6413E or quad-core, 1.2GHz/3.0GHz Pentium N6415. Both Elkhart Lake processors provide Intel’s new AES-NI instruction set for network security, notes Lanner. The “fanless multi-service gateway” is aimed at “edge environment, branch offices and retail settings for applications such as routing, VoIP, VPN, firewall, IPS/IDS, web filtering, email server, high-volume storage and wireless networking hub,” says the company.
Like Aaeon’s very similarly equipped FWS-2280, but unlike the previous Lanner systems, the NCA-1040 supports up to 32GB DDR4 3200 via a single slot. The 4x GbE ports use Intel i211 controllers. There is also an RJ45 console port.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 598 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Canonical/Ubuntu: Canonical Data Platform, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, and Google Clown
Announcing MAAS 3.1: bare-metal cloud gets easier
We are happy to announce that MAAS 3.1 has been released. MAAS 3.1 brings some of the most frequently-requested features into the product. A lot of this is serendipity — or maybe you could say that it’s about like minds tracking the same problem. Either way, we’re doing our best to provide features that match our users’ needs, as soon as we possibly can. In any case, the details of these features are a little big for one blog, so we’ll be taking a detailed look at one feature a week over the next seven or eight weeks (not counting the Christmas break). In this introductory blog, we’ll be introducing these requested features and linking you to more information in the product documentation.
Kernel: AMD SMCA Updates, STM32MP1, and Rust
PostgreSQL: pgFormatter v5.2 has been released
Version 5.2 of pgFormatter, a free and reliable tool used to format SQL and PLPGSQL code, has been officially released and is publicly available for download. A demonstration site is available online at http://sqlformat.darold.net/ pgFormatter is the most advanced SQL and PlPgsql code formatter and beautifier dedicated to PostgreSQL. It is provided as a CLI or a CGI program. This is a maintenance release to fix issues reported by users since the last three months. As usual there is also some improvements and new features. Also: PostgreSQL: pgDay Paris 2022 — Call for Papers, Registration, and Sponsors
Recent comments
1 hour 59 min ago
2 hours 47 min ago
3 hours 16 min ago
4 hours 16 min ago
5 hours 11 min ago
5 hours 12 min ago
5 hours 14 min ago
5 hours 55 min ago
8 hours 2 min ago
13 hours 18 min ago