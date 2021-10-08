Kernel: AMD SMCA Updates, STM32MP1, and Rust
-
AMD SMCA Updates
Hi all, This set adds supports for SMCA changes in future AMD systems. Patch 1 adds an "unknown" bank type so that sysfs initialization issues can be avoided on systems with new bank types. Patch 2 adds new bank types and error descriptions used in future AMD systems. Patch 3 adjusts how SMCA bank information is cached. Future AMD systems will have different bank type layouts between logical CPUs. So having a single system-wide cache of the layout won't be correct. Thanks, Yazen
-
AMD Makes Some Interesting SMCA Driver Changes For Future CPUs - Phoronix
These latest AMD machine check error driver patches can be found on the kernel mailing list as they work their way towards the mainline Linux kernel.
-
Announcing buildroot-external-st, Buildroot support for STM32MP1 platforms - Bootlin's blog
Back in 2019, ST released a brand new processor family, the STM32MP1, whose members are currently based on a dual Cortex-A7 to run Linux combined with one Cortex-M4 to run bare-metal applications, together with a wide range of peripherals.
-
Updated Rust Code For Linux Kernel Patches Posted - Phoronix
In 2022 we will very likely see the experimental Rust programming language support within the Linux kernel mainlined. Sent out this morning were the updated patches introducing the initial support and infrastructure around handling of Rust within the kernel.
This summer saw the earlier patch series posted for review and discussion around introducing Rust programming language support in the Linux kernel to complement its longstanding C focus. In the months since there has been more progress on enabling Rust for the Linux kernel development, Linus Torvalds is not opposed to it, and others getting onboard with the effort. Rust for the Linux kernel remains of increasing interest to developers over security concerns with Rust affording more memory safety protections, potentially lowering the barrier to contributing to the kernel, and other related benefits.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 551 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Canonical/Ubuntu: Canonical Data Platform, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, and Google Clown
Announcing MAAS 3.1: bare-metal cloud gets easier
We are happy to announce that MAAS 3.1 has been released. MAAS 3.1 brings some of the most frequently-requested features into the product. A lot of this is serendipity — or maybe you could say that it’s about like minds tracking the same problem. Either way, we’re doing our best to provide features that match our users’ needs, as soon as we possibly can. In any case, the details of these features are a little big for one blog, so we’ll be taking a detailed look at one feature a week over the next seven or eight weeks (not counting the Christmas break). In this introductory blog, we’ll be introducing these requested features and linking you to more information in the product documentation.
Kernel: AMD SMCA Updates, STM32MP1, and Rust
PostgreSQL: pgFormatter v5.2 has been released
Version 5.2 of pgFormatter, a free and reliable tool used to format SQL and PLPGSQL code, has been officially released and is publicly available for download. A demonstration site is available online at http://sqlformat.darold.net/ pgFormatter is the most advanced SQL and PlPgsql code formatter and beautifier dedicated to PostgreSQL. It is provided as a CLI or a CGI program. This is a maintenance release to fix issues reported by users since the last three months. As usual there is also some improvements and new features. Also: PostgreSQL: pgDay Paris 2022 — Call for Papers, Registration, and Sponsors
Recent comments
2 hours 8 min ago
2 hours 56 min ago
3 hours 25 min ago
4 hours 24 min ago
5 hours 20 min ago
5 hours 21 min ago
5 hours 23 min ago
6 hours 4 min ago
8 hours 11 min ago
13 hours 26 min ago