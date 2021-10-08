Language Selection

Graphics: Mali, GRVK, Vulkan

Graphics/Benchmarks
  • Mesa Begins Trek Bringing Up Arm Mali "Valhall" Graphics - Phoronix

    The Panfrost Gallium3D OpenGL driver and PanVK open-source drivers in Mesa have come a long way via reverse-engineering for Arm Mali graphics support. However, to this point the focus has been on Arm's "Midgard" and "Bifrost" architectures while the newer "Valhall" architecture has been around the past two years. The Panfrost effort for bringing up Valhall is now getting underway.

    Alyssa Rosenzweig who has led the Panfrost effort for open-source Arm Mali graphics has been working for a while now on getting Arm's Valhall architecture reverse-engineered and supported by the Linux graphics driver code. (That's also in addition to her separate work on reverse-engineering the Apple M1 graphics as another ongoing open-source adventure.)

  • GRVK 0.5 Gets Battlefield 4 Running With AMD's Mantle Over Vulkan API - Phoronix

    It's been a number of months since GRVK 0.4 as the open-source project re-implementing AMD's defunct Mantle API over the modern Vulkan API that was originally based on the former. With Sunday's release of GRVK 0.5, this Mantle-on-Vulkan translation layer is now capable of correctly rendering Battlefield 4.

    Battlefield 4 back in the day was one of the flagship titles having a native Mantle renderer for that AMD-specific graphics API. Battlefield 4 was a flagship title for Mantle and one of the few games using this API along with the likes of Battlefield Hardline, Thief, Sniper Elite III, and others.

  • Radeon RADV Driver Lands Vulkan Dynamic Rendering Support - Phoronix

    Landing in Mesa 22.0 on Sunday night was the Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" support for the recently introduced VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering extension.

    VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering premiered last month with Vulkan 1.2.197. This new extension allows for creating single-pass render pass instances without the need of creating render pass objects or frame-buffers.

    The Khronos documentation on dynamic rendering explains, "If you’re not using multiple subpasses or input attachments though, go ahead, rip those render pass objects right out! Dynamic rendering offers similar rendering performance to a single pass render pass object but with a much simpler interface on all implementations. Hopefully this extension will make writing future Vulkan renderers just a bit more enjoyable."

Canonical/Ubuntu: Canonical Data Platform, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, and Google Clown

  • Canonical Data Platform 2021 winter roundup | Ubuntu

    It’s that time of the year again: many folks are panic buying cans of windscreen de-icer spray and thermal underwear, bringing pine trees into the front room and preparing to enjoy an extended break with the family. So we thought to ourselves, what better time than now to take a look back at the year gone by on the Canonical Data Platform?

  • Ubuntu Fridge | Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 712

    Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 712 for the week of November 28 – December 4, 2021. The full version of this issue is available here.

  • Deploy Container on Ubuntu Pro on Google Cloud | Ubuntu

    Since I wrote Launch Ubuntu Desktop on Google Cloud last week, I kept thinking about putting Ubuntu Desktop into containers. A container is an independent unit of software packages and their dependencies so that the application on the container can run reliably in different computing environments. Docker, an open-source project launched in 2013, made Container technology popular all over the world in just a few years. Why? Let’s compare Containers and Virtual Machines.

Announcing MAAS 3.1: bare-metal cloud gets easier

We are happy to announce that MAAS 3.1 has been released. MAAS 3.1 brings some of the most frequently-requested features into the product. A lot of this is serendipity — or maybe you could say that it’s about like minds tracking the same problem. Either way, we’re doing our best to provide features that match our users’ needs, as soon as we possibly can. In any case, the details of these features are a little big for one blog, so we’ll be taking a detailed look at one feature a week over the next seven or eight weeks (not counting the Christmas break). In this introductory blog, we’ll be introducing these requested features and linking you to more information in the product documentation. Read more

Kernel: AMD SMCA Updates, STM32MP1, and Rust

  • AMD SMCA Updates
    Hi all,

This set adds supports for SMCA changes in future AMD systems.

Patch 1 adds an "unknown" bank type so that sysfs initialization issues
can be avoided on systems with new bank types.

Patch 2 adds new bank types and error descriptions used in future AMD
systems.

Patch 3 adjusts how SMCA bank information is cached. Future AMD systems
will have different bank type layouts between logical CPUs. So having a
single system-wide cache of the layout won't be correct.

Thanks,
Yazen
  • AMD Makes Some Interesting SMCA Driver Changes For Future CPUs - Phoronix

    These latest AMD machine check error driver patches can be found on the kernel mailing list as they work their way towards the mainline Linux kernel.

  • Announcing buildroot-external-st, Buildroot support for STM32MP1 platforms - Bootlin's blog

    Back in 2019, ST released a brand new processor family, the STM32MP1, whose members are currently based on a dual Cortex-A7 to run Linux combined with one Cortex-M4 to run bare-metal applications, together with a wide range of peripherals.

  • Updated Rust Code For Linux Kernel Patches Posted - Phoronix

    In 2022 we will very likely see the experimental Rust programming language support within the Linux kernel mainlined. Sent out this morning were the updated patches introducing the initial support and infrastructure around handling of Rust within the kernel. This summer saw the earlier patch series posted for review and discussion around introducing Rust programming language support in the Linux kernel to complement its longstanding C focus. In the months since there has been more progress on enabling Rust for the Linux kernel development, Linus Torvalds is not opposed to it, and others getting onboard with the effort. Rust for the Linux kernel remains of increasing interest to developers over security concerns with Rust affording more memory safety protections, potentially lowering the barrier to contributing to the kernel, and other related benefits.

PostgreSQL: pgFormatter v5.2 has been released

Version 5.2 of pgFormatter, a free and reliable tool used to format SQL and PLPGSQL code, has been officially released and is publicly available for download. A demonstration site is available online at http://sqlformat.darold.net/ pgFormatter is the most advanced SQL and PlPgsql code formatter and beautifier dedicated to PostgreSQL. It is provided as a CLI or a CGI program. This is a maintenance release to fix issues reported by users since the last three months. As usual there is also some improvements and new features. Read more Also: PostgreSQL: pgDay Paris 2022 — Call for Papers, Registration, and Sponsors

