Programming Leftovers
-
Kiwi TCMS: Call for participation: Testing and Automation devroom, FOSDEM'22
Attention testers! On behalf of Testing and Automation devroom we'd like to announce that call for participation is now open.
-
LLVM Clang 14 Lands An "Amazing" Performance Optimization - Phoronix
While the performance of LLVM/Clang has improved a lot over the years and for x86_64 and AArch64 can be neck-and-neck with the GCC compiler, the fierce performance battle is not over. With LLVM/Clang 14.0 due out in the early months of 2022 will be more performance work with one recent commit in particular showing a lot of promise.
LLVM developer Djordje Todorovic recently landed an improvement to LLVM's Loop Invariant Code Motion (LICM) Pass for being able to hoist a LOAD without STORE. The patch explains, "When doing load/store promotion within LICM, if we cannot prove that it is safe to sink the store we won't hoist the load, even though we can prove the load could be dereferenced and moved outside the loop. This patch implements the load promotion by moving it in the loop preheader by inserting proper PHI in the loop. The store is kept as is in the loop. By doing this, we avoid doing the load from a memory location in each iteration." The improvement to this pass helps to address this bug report around missed opportunities for register promotion.
-
Dirk Eddelbuettel: tidyCpp 0.0.6 on CRAN: Package Maintenance
Another small release of the tidyCpp package arrived on CRAN this morning. The packages offers a clean C++ layer (as well as one small C++ helper class) on top of the C API for R which aims to make use of this robust (if awkward) C API a little easier and more consistent. See the vignette for motivating examples.
This release makes a tiny code change, remove a YAML file for the disgraced former continuous integration service we shall not name (yet that we all used to use). And just like digest five days ago, drat four days ago, littler three days ago, RcppAPT two days ago, and RcppSpdlog yesterday, we converted the vignettes from using the minidown package to the (fairly new) simplermarkdown package which is so much more appropriate for our use of the minimal water.css style.
-
Takao Fujiwara: gnome-remote-desktop
Seems Vino is deprecated in Fedora 35 because of the security issue and gnome-remote-desktop is the replacement but there are a few document to setup the VNC server and let me summarize the setup and differences.
-
No easter eggs in curl
There are no Easter eggs in curl. For the good.
I’ve been asked about this many times. Among the enthusiast community, people seem to generally like the concept of Easter eggs and hidden treasures, features and jokes in software and devices. Having such an embedded surprise is considered fun and curl being a cool and interesting project should be fun too!
With the risk of completely ruining my chances of ever being considered a fun person, I’ll take you through my thought process on why curl does not feature any such Easter eggs and why it will not have any in the future either.
-
Tricked-Out Breadboard Automatically Draws Schematics Of Whatever You Build | Hackaday
When it comes to electronic design, breadboarding a circuit is the fun part — the creative juices flow, parts come and go, jumpers build into a tangled mess, but it’s all worth it when the circuit finally comes to life. Then comes the “What have I done?” phase, where you’ve got to backtrack through the circuit to document exactly how you built it. If only there was a better way.
Thanks to [Nick Bild], there is, in the form of the “Schematic-o-matic”, which aims to automate the breadboard documentation process. The trick is using a breadboard where each bus bar is connected to an IO pin on an Arduino Due. A program runs through each point on the breadboard, running a continuity test to see if there’s a jumper connecting them. A Python program then uses the connection list, along with some basic information about where components are plugged into the board, to generate a KiCad schematic.
-
Multiplication by Halving and Doubling in AARCH64 Assembly | Adam Young’s Web Log
While multiplication is defined in the context of repeated addition, implementing it that way algorithmically is not nearly as efficient as some other approaches. One algorithm for multiplication that is an order of magnitude faster is to halve one number while doubling the other. I gave myself the challenge of implementing this algorithm in AARCH64 Assembly, and it was not too hard.
-
The Apache Weekly News Round-up: week ending 3 December 2021
Welcome, December --we're opening the month with another great week. Here's what the Apache community has been up to...
-
Website Load Testing with Apache JMeter on Ubuntu 20.04
In this article, I will show you how to install Apache JMeter and how to use it to do load testing on websites. JMeter is an open-source Java-based load testing tool. It is useful to check and improve the performance after developing a new website. With load tests, it checks the performance of the system and helps to stimulate the weight of the load. As it is mainly focused on testing web applications, one can make a better website for all the users. But now, it is also used for different other purposes like functional testing and database testing.
Now let’s see how to install the Apache JMeter and use it on Ubuntu 20.04.
-
gfldex: MAIN course
On IRC vasko asked how to handle a --verbose-flag. This is quite simple.
-
Rakudo Weekly News: 2021.49 Adventing Is On!
-
Bash Shell Scripting for beginners (Part 3)
Welcome to part 3 of Bash Shell Scripting at a beginner level. This final article will look at a few more items that will get you primed for your continued personal development. It will touch on functions, using comparisons with if/elif statements, and will wrap up with looking into the while loop.
-
