Landing in Mesa 22.0 on Sunday night was the Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" support for the recently introduced VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering extension. VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering premiered last month with Vulkan 1.2.197. This new extension allows for creating single-pass render pass instances without the need of creating render pass objects or frame-buffers. The Khronos documentation on dynamic rendering explains, "If you’re not using multiple subpasses or input attachments though, go ahead, rip those render pass objects right out! Dynamic rendering offers similar rendering performance to a single pass render pass object but with a much simpler interface on all implementations. Hopefully this extension will make writing future Vulkan renderers just a bit more enjoyable."

It's been a number of months since GRVK 0.4 as the open-source project re-implementing AMD's defunct Mantle API over the modern Vulkan API that was originally based on the former. With Sunday's release of GRVK 0.5, this Mantle-on-Vulkan translation layer is now capable of correctly rendering Battlefield 4. Battlefield 4 back in the day was one of the flagship titles having a native Mantle renderer for that AMD-specific graphics API. Battlefield 4 was a flagship title for Mantle and one of the few games using this API along with the likes of Battlefield Hardline, Thief, Sniper Elite III, and others.

The Panfrost Gallium3D OpenGL driver and PanVK open-source drivers in Mesa have come a long way via reverse-engineering for Arm Mali graphics support. However, to this point the focus has been on Arm's "Midgard" and "Bifrost" architectures while the newer "Valhall" architecture has been around the past two years. The Panfrost effort for bringing up Valhall is now getting underway. Alyssa Rosenzweig who has led the Panfrost effort for open-source Arm Mali graphics has been working for a while now on getting Arm's Valhall architecture reverse-engineered and supported by the Linux graphics driver code. (That's also in addition to her separate work on reverse-engineering the Apple M1 graphics as another ongoing open-source adventure.)

Welcome to part 3 of Bash Shell Scripting at a beginner level. This final article will look at a few more items that will get you primed for your continued personal development. It will touch on functions, using comparisons with if/elif statements, and will wrap up with looking into the while loop.

In this article, I will show you how to install Apache JMeter and how to use it to do load testing on websites. JMeter is an open-source Java-based load testing tool. It is useful to check and improve the performance after developing a new website. With load tests, it checks the performance of the system and helps to stimulate the weight of the load. As it is mainly focused on testing web applications, one can make a better website for all the users. But now, it is also used for different other purposes like functional testing and database testing. Now let’s see how to install the Apache JMeter and use it on Ubuntu 20.04.

Welcome, December --we're opening the month with another great week. Here's what the Apache community has been up to...

While multiplication is defined in the context of repeated addition, implementing it that way algorithmically is not nearly as efficient as some other approaches. One algorithm for multiplication that is an order of magnitude faster is to halve one number while doubling the other. I gave myself the challenge of implementing this algorithm in AARCH64 Assembly, and it was not too hard.

When it comes to electronic design, breadboarding a circuit is the fun part — the creative juices flow, parts come and go, jumpers build into a tangled mess, but it’s all worth it when the circuit finally comes to life. Then comes the “What have I done?” phase, where you’ve got to backtrack through the circuit to document exactly how you built it. If only there was a better way. Thanks to [Nick Bild], there is, in the form of the “Schematic-o-matic”, which aims to automate the breadboard documentation process. The trick is using a breadboard where each bus bar is connected to an IO pin on an Arduino Due. A program runs through each point on the breadboard, running a continuity test to see if there’s a jumper connecting them. A Python program then uses the connection list, along with some basic information about where components are plugged into the board, to generate a KiCad schematic.

There are no Easter eggs in curl. For the good. I’ve been asked about this many times. Among the enthusiast community, people seem to generally like the concept of Easter eggs and hidden treasures, features and jokes in software and devices. Having such an embedded surprise is considered fun and curl being a cool and interesting project should be fun too! With the risk of completely ruining my chances of ever being considered a fun person, I’ll take you through my thought process on why curl does not feature any such Easter eggs and why it will not have any in the future either.

Seems Vino is deprecated in Fedora 35 because of the security issue and gnome-remote-desktop is the replacement but there are a few document to setup the VNC server and let me summarize the setup and differences.

Another small release of the tidyCpp package arrived on CRAN this morning. The packages offers a clean C++ layer (as well as one small C++ helper class) on top of the C API for R which aims to make use of this robust (if awkward) C API a little easier and more consistent. See the vignette for motivating examples. This release makes a tiny code change, remove a YAML file for the disgraced former continuous integration service we shall not name (yet that we all used to use). And just like digest five days ago, drat four days ago, littler three days ago, RcppAPT two days ago, and RcppSpdlog yesterday, we converted the vignettes from using the minidown package to the (fairly new) simplermarkdown package which is so much more appropriate for our use of the minimal water.css style.

While the performance of LLVM/Clang has improved a lot over the years and for x86_64 and AArch64 can be neck-and-neck with the GCC compiler, the fierce performance battle is not over. With LLVM/Clang 14.0 due out in the early months of 2022 will be more performance work with one recent commit in particular showing a lot of promise. LLVM developer Djordje Todorovic recently landed an improvement to LLVM's Loop Invariant Code Motion (LICM) Pass for being able to hoist a LOAD without STORE. The patch explains, "When doing load/store promotion within LICM, if we cannot prove that it is safe to sink the store we won't hoist the load, even though we can prove the load could be dereferenced and moved outside the loop. This patch implements the load promotion by moving it in the loop preheader by inserting proper PHI in the loop. The store is kept as is in the loop. By doing this, we avoid doing the load from a memory location in each iteration." The improvement to this pass helps to address this bug report around missed opportunities for register promotion.

Games: AssaultCube Release, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice, and More AssaultCube 1.3 Free Multiplayer Shooter is Finally Here AssaultCube hasn’t seen a new release since 2013, but now it’s back with AssaultCube 1.3 Lockdown Edition to the delight of all Linux fans. AssaultCube is a name which probably plenty of Linux users know but haven’t heard anything of in a long time. For those of you unaware, it’s a free multiplayer first-person shooter game, based on the CUBE engine. The game is available free of charge to download for Microsoft Windows, Linux and macOS. Although the main focus of AssaultCube is multiplayer online gaming, a single player mode consists of computer-controlled bots. The game has a ton of fan made maps, and the game comes with like 45.

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice is out now | GamingOnLinux Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice, the new standalone addon to the very popular stealth tactics game Shadow Tactics is out now. Focusing on one of the main game's protagonists: the kunoichi adept Aiko. She is a master of camouflage and distracts enemies disguised as a geisha. While Aiko was certain that she left her old life behind, her former sensei, the cunning spymaster Lady Chiyo, reappears from the shadows to challenge her. Together with her friends—a group of deadly assassins—she sets out to hunt down the ghosts of her past.

Arch User Reacts To Linus Tech Tips Linux Challenge Pt 3 - Invidious We're back for the 3rd part of the Linux Tech Tips linux challenge and this week went surprisingly well, I mean really well I didn't even have anything to say about most of the video. For basic user tasks Linus and Luke have sort of got used to using Linux.

jJonathan Dowland: Sixth Annual UK System Research Challenges Workshop lightning talk in 2018 I talked about some hack I'd made to the classic computer game Doom from 1993. I've done several hacks to Doom that I could probably talk about except I've become a bit uncomfortable about increasingly being thought of as "that doom guy". I'd been reflecting on why it was that I continued to mess about with that game in the first place and I realised it was a form of expression: I was treating Doom like a canvas.