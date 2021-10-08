What is a Cron Job in Linux? How to Use it?
Cron is a command line utility to run small and quick commands on a scheduled basis. This is a handy, classic sysadmin tool for automating various tasks by combining it with othe tools. For example, some people combine rsync and cron to automatically create a daily or weekly backup at a certain time. Some people use it to analyze server logs and combine it with mail function to send an email if there is certain kind of error detected in the logs.
Cron is like the Swiss army knife. It can be used for a variety of use cases. It’s really up to your imagination on what to use it for.
Getting started with cron is super easy, and only takes a matter of seconds to get started. But before I show you that, I’ll discuss something else that often confuses Linux users.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 650 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
Tails 4.25 Anonymous Linux OS Released with New Backup Tool for Persistent Storage
The monthly Tails releases continue, and Tails 4.25 is here to introduce a brand-new and simple backup utility to help users backup their Persistent Storage from the USB flash drive where they run Tails to another Tails USB stick. Contributed by David A. Wheeler, the new backup tool offers a graphical interface and automates the process described in the official Tails documentation on how to make a backup of your Persistent Storage via the command line. You can find it under System Tools > Back Up Persistent Storage.
17.5 Years!Tux Machines started in 2004. We're soon entering 2022.
AS we noted about a month ago, today is a very special day because it's a decimally-significant (quarter decade times seven) anniversary for us as we approach our 160,000th site node. Meaningful milestones are rare; they're superficial, but they help morale.
Thanks to all those who regularly contribute stories (Marius, Arindam etc.) and to readers who have been gathering news about GNU/Linux through Tux Machines for as long as we've existed. Since our last server reboot we've served 115 million hits. Since the birth of the site it certainly adds up to several billions. Maybe we'll have over 200,000 nodes some time before our 20-year anniversary. Time will tell... █
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 min ago
1 hour 8 min ago
5 hours 36 min ago
14 hours 27 min ago
17 hours 32 min ago
18 hours 20 min ago
18 hours 49 min ago
19 hours 48 min ago
20 hours 44 min ago
20 hours 45 min ago