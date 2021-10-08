Language Selection

What Is ’Sudo’ In Linux?

GNU
Linux

If you’re new to Linux, you might have seen the word “sudo” being thrown in Linux commands, and you may be wondering what it does. In this article, let’s look at Sudo in Linux, what it means, and how to use it to get specific work done.

The word Sudo stands for “Superuser Do” and is pronounced as “Sue Dough.” By using sudo in command in the terminal, you ask your computer to run commands with root privileges. Now, if you ask, “But why do I need superuser permission when I’m already the superuser.” That’s a good question. You’ll need superuser permissions to get that stuff done, which the average user wouldn’t know about.
  • Announcing Istio 1.10.6

    This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.10.5 and Istio 1.10.6.

  • CISA Releases Security Advisory on WebHMI Vulnerabilities

    CISA has released an Industrial Controls Systems (ICS) advisory detailing vulnerabilities in Distributed Data Systems WebHMI products. A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.

  • Zoho Releases Security Advisory for ManageEngine Desktop Central and Desktop Central MSP

    Zoho has released a security advisory to address an authentication bypass vulnerability in ManageEngine Desktop Central and Desktop Central MSP. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability to take control of an affected system. According to Zoho, this vulnerability is being actively exploited in the wild.

Tails 4.25 Anonymous Linux OS Released with New Backup Tool for Persistent Storage

The monthly Tails releases continue, and Tails 4.25 is here to introduce a brand-new and simple backup utility to help users backup their Persistent Storage from the USB flash drive where they run Tails to another Tails USB stick. Contributed by David A. Wheeler, the new backup tool offers a graphical interface and automates the process described in the official Tails documentation on how to make a backup of your Persistent Storage via the command line. You can find it under System Tools > Back Up Persistent Storage. Read more

17.5 Years!

Tux Machines started in 2004. We're soon entering 2022.

AS we noted about a month ago, today is a very special day because it's a decimally-significant (quarter decade times seven) anniversary for us as we approach our 160,000th site node. Meaningful milestones are rare; they're superficial, but they help morale.

Tux Machines microwaveThanks to all those who regularly contribute stories (Marius, Arindam etc.) and to readers who have been gathering news about GNU/Linux through Tux Machines for as long as we've existed. Since our last server reboot we've served 115 million hits. Since the birth of the site it certainly adds up to several billions. Maybe we'll have over 200,000 nodes some time before our 20-year anniversary. Time will tell...

