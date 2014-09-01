Games: RetroArch 1.9.14, Decentraland Sponsors Blender, Rain on Your Parade
My Major Is Gaming… | Hackaday
Times have changed. You can now take a university class in writing games. In fact, YOU can now take a university class about writing games because [Dave Churchill] of Memorial University has put all 22 of his lectures up for your enjoyment. [Dr. Churchill] isn’t planning on releasing the assignment files, but you can still get a lot from watching the videos. Apparently, the classes were also live streamed on Twitch.
The games build on SFML so the resulting games can be portable. The library abstracts input, graphics, sound, and networking.
RetroArch 1.9.14 out, with more emulator cores landing on Steam | GamingOnLinux
The RetroArch team have released RetroArch 1.9.14, and recently they've been expanding what emulator cores are available on the Steam version with 26 now available. Cores are what RetroArch runs to do pretty much anything. They can be emulators, entire games and more.
Survival-horror deck-builder Draft of Darkness adds gamepad support ready for Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux
The Steam Deck will be a great device for many things, and one genre we're excited to play on the go (or in bed) are deck-builders and it sounds like Draft of Darkness will be a lot easier to play now.
"Draft of Darkness is a survival horror deck builder with roguelike dungeon exploration. Recruit allies, synergize their decks to create powerful card combos, manage your resources, explore procedurally generated maps and determine the outcome of the story."
7 Days to Die gets Alpha 20 out in Experimental, lots of shiny new additions | GamingOnLinux
8 years of Early Access and 7 Days to Die shows no signs of slowing down on the major upgrades, with Alpha 20 Experimental out now on Steam. It's opt-in, so you need to select it from the Beta menu for the game on Steam, and once it's stable enough it will be out for everyone.
This version is another huge change for the game with lots of new character / enemy models that look and perform better, along with some massive world-building upgrades to the whole experience.
Decentraland is the latest to help fund Blender development | GamingOnLinux
Decentraland joins a long list of companies and individuals helping to fund Blender, the excellent free and open source 3D creation suite that just recently released the big 3.0 version. Becoming a Patron member for at least two years, Decentraland will be providing at least €120,000 to Blender per year along side NVIDIA, Epic Games, AWS, Facebook, Unity and AMD.
New Patron member: Decentraland
Decentraland is the first fully decentralized virtual world. Its vision is to hand over control to the people who create and play in this virtual space. The DAO (“Decentralized Autonomous Organization”) behind Decentraland decided in a recent community town hall meeting to join the Blender Development Fund for a period of two years, as Patron Member.
The amusing Rain on Your Parade to get a DLC on December 15 | GamingOnLinux
Rain on Your Parade is a little gem that released back in April, a game where you fly around as a little cloud and mess things up for everyone and now it's set for an expansion.
Security Leftovers
Tails 4.25 Anonymous Linux OS Released with New Backup Tool for Persistent Storage
The monthly Tails releases continue, and Tails 4.25 is here to introduce a brand-new and simple backup utility to help users backup their Persistent Storage from the USB flash drive where they run Tails to another Tails USB stick. Contributed by David A. Wheeler, the new backup tool offers a graphical interface and automates the process described in the official Tails documentation on how to make a backup of your Persistent Storage via the command line. You can find it under System Tools > Back Up Persistent Storage.
17.5 Years!Tux Machines started in 2004. We're soon entering 2022.
AS we noted about a month ago, today is a very special day because it's a decimally-significant (quarter decade times seven) anniversary for us as we approach our 160,000th site node. Meaningful milestones are rare; they're superficial, but they help morale.
Thanks to all those who regularly contribute stories (Marius, Arindam etc.) and to readers who have been gathering news about GNU/Linux through Tux Machines for as long as we've existed. Since our last server reboot we've served 115 million hits. Since the birth of the site it certainly adds up to several billions. Maybe we'll have over 200,000 nodes some time before our 20-year anniversary. Time will tell... █
Android Leftovers
