today's howtos
-
Simple Raspberry Pi powered SMS Gateway: make your projects send SMS with a simple REST API
TL;DR
Install gammu-smsd, get the API code from github and you'll be able to send and receive SMS via API.
-
Use dmseg to check your Linux system's kernel message buffer | Network World
The dmesg command displays the content of the kernel's message buffer since the system's most recent boot. It displays a lot of details on how the system is working and problems it might be running into that you won't normally see. That can be a lot of data, but there are several tricks for paring it down.
For example, Even though the system queried below has only been up a little more than three days, it's collected more than a thousand lines of data.
-
Working with gnome-boxes - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
In my PC I’ve worked with Virtual box for years. Then virtual box, for some reason, was removed from the Debian repository. As I wasn’t using those VMs for something critical I’ve just didn’t bother to find out why or to search some alternate repo. Few months ago I need some virtual machines on my PC, so I began working with gnome-boxes.
-
How To Install Terminalizer on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Terminalizer on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Terminalizer is a very useful terminal recording tool designed for different distributions of the Linux operating system. Terminalizer works in the same way as a desktop screen recorder but instead runs in your terminal. It has the capability to record all the activities that you perform on the Linux terminal and then save them in the form of an animated GIF.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of Terminalizer on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How To Install Yunohost on Debian 10 Buster Made Simple
This tutoriall will explain how one can install Yunohost based on Debian 10 with examples in step by step. This tutorial is practiced locally in a virtual machine and you can practice later on a real computer once you understood how to play it. Now let's start practicing!
-
How to Change User Passwords in Linux - ByteXD
In this tutorial we’ll explain how to change user passwords in Linux using the passwd command, from the command-line.
We’ll show you how to change your current user’s password, as well as changing, expiring, or locking passwords for other users.
These commands should work on any Linux distribution, such as Ubuntu, Debian, Linux Mint, CentOS, Rocky Linux, etc.
-
How to Install Telegraf Configure InfluxDB2 output in Debian 11
In this guide we are going to learn how to install Telegraf and configure InfluxDB v2 output on a Debian 11.
Telegraf is a plugin-driven server agent for collecting & reporting metrics, and is the first piece of the TICK stack. Telegraf has plugins to source a variety of metrics directly from the system it’s running on, pull metrics from third-party APIs, or even listen for metrics via a statsd and Kafka consumer services. It also has output plugins to send metrics to a variety of other datastores, services, and message queues, including InfluxDB, Graphite, OpenTSDB, Datadog, Librato, Kafka, MQTT, NSQ, and many others.
-
How to Install and Configure InfluxDB2 in Debian 11
InfluxDB is the database in which we will store the metrics sent from the agent. This database is designed to withstand high write and read loads.
InfluxDB is an open source time series database. It has everything you need from a time series platform in a single binary – a multi-tenanted time series database, UI and dashboarding tools, background processing and monitoring agent. All this makes deployment and setup a breeze and easier to secure.
The InfluxDB Platform also includes APIs, tools, and an ecosystem that includes 10 client and server libraries, Telegraf plugins, visualization integrations with Grafana, Google Data Studio, and data sources integrations with Google Bigtable, BigQuery, and more.
-
How to Install and Use Ping Command in Linux
PING is undoubtedly a millennial word. It’s rooted in quotidian life and henceforth has become a concept to be unveiled. Many of us might be known of the fact that the word ‘ping‘ is not actually a word but an acronym. PING stands for Packet Internet Groper. The meaning
says it all.
Pinging is a notion to observe the connectivity between two systems, to check whether the remote system is online. Technically, the word ping lies in the domain of network communication. It deals with the notion of transferring and accepting the packets from source to destination system.
-
How to install system updates using Webmin - Unixcop the Unix / Linux the admins deams
Hello, friends. We continue with Webmin and now we will explain very briefly how to install system updates using Webmin. This post is part of our series dedicated to this tremendous application.
-
How to use monitoring to troubleshoot Ansible Automation Platform | Enable Sysadmin
Running an Ansible automation controller in OpenShift provides an easy way to scale an Ansible automation controller. However, as with any virtualization platform, you need to enable the Ansible automation controller to run as efficiently as possible.
Often, OpenShift runs on top of another virtualization platform, and understanding how resources are used at the various virtualization levels is essential. Overcommitting CPU and memory resources in your virtualization platform can impact OpenShift performance. Therefore, it is important to have a 1:1 commit ratio for CPU and memory in your virtualization platform and let OpenShift manage resource overcommitment. In addition to looking at CPU and memory overcommitment, you need to understand what other pods are running on the OpenShift instances in order to prevent resource conflicts.
Proper management of OpenShift guarantees the availability of the Ansible automation controller and other applications running in the OpenShift environment. Quotas on namespaces set the maximum amount of CPU and memory resources a project can consume, limiting the impact one project can have on other projects. In addition, the request and limit settings for the task container set the CPU and memory resources the Ansible automation controller has for running jobs.
By default, the Ansible automation controller installer sets the CPU request to 1,500 millicores and the memory request to 2GBs. You can use the task_cpu_request and task_mem_request variables to set request sizes for the task container in the Ansible automation controller installer inventory. These settings directly impact the number of forks an Ansible automation controller instance has available for running jobs.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 558 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
Tails 4.25 Anonymous Linux OS Released with New Backup Tool for Persistent Storage
The monthly Tails releases continue, and Tails 4.25 is here to introduce a brand-new and simple backup utility to help users backup their Persistent Storage from the USB flash drive where they run Tails to another Tails USB stick. Contributed by David A. Wheeler, the new backup tool offers a graphical interface and automates the process described in the official Tails documentation on how to make a backup of your Persistent Storage via the command line. You can find it under System Tools > Back Up Persistent Storage.
17.5 Years!Tux Machines started in 2004. We're soon entering 2022.
AS we noted about a month ago, today is a very special day because it's a decimally-significant (quarter decade times seven) anniversary for us as we approach our 160,000th site node. Meaningful milestones are rare; they're superficial, but they help morale.
Thanks to all those who regularly contribute stories (Marius, Arindam etc.) and to readers who have been gathering news about GNU/Linux through Tux Machines for as long as we've existed. Since our last server reboot we've served 115 million hits. Since the birth of the site it certainly adds up to several billions. Maybe we'll have over 200,000 nodes some time before our 20-year anniversary. Time will tell... █
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 min ago
1 hour 8 min ago
5 hours 36 min ago
14 hours 27 min ago
17 hours 32 min ago
18 hours 20 min ago
18 hours 49 min ago
19 hours 48 min ago
20 hours 44 min ago
20 hours 45 min ago