Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Arduino, and More
Imagination introduces Catapult RISC-V CPU cores - CNX Software
As expected, Imagination Technologies is giving another try to the CPU IP market with the Catapult RISC-V CPU cores following their previous unsuccessful attempt with the MIPS architecture, notably the Aptiv family.
Catapult RISC-V CPUs are/will be available in four distinct families for dynamic microcontrollers, real-time embedded CPUs, high-performance application CPUs, and functionally safe automotive CPUs.
AS5600 support for moteus auxiliary encoders
The initial implementation of auxiliary encoders for moteus supported exactly one encoder, the AS5048B. The hardware can support any I2C based encoder, so supporting additional encoders has always been on the TODO list.
I’m excited to announce, that as of firmware release 2021-12-03, AS5600 encoders are now supported as well. They are a lot cheaper than the AS5048 as they have a much lower update rate and resolution, but that isn’t necessarily a problem if it is only used to disambiguate a modest gear reduction.
Fixing the Logitech MX Ergo Trackball mouse buttons
In this 27 minute video, you can look over my shoulder as I swap out the worn-out Omron mouse buttons with Kailh replacement mouse buttons: [...]
Imagination launches RISC-V CPU family - Imagination
Based on RISC-V, the open-source CPU architecture, which is transforming processor design, Imagination’s Catapult CPUs can be configured for performance, efficiency, or balanced profiles, making them suitable for a wide range of markets.
Imagination Announces "Catapult" RISC-V CPU Family - Phoronix
With Imagination Technologies having sold off what was MIPS Technologies several years ago and that CPU architecture having been abandoned now, Imagination today announced "Catapult" as their new family of RISC-V processor IP.
Imagination's Catapult is a line of RISC-V CPUs designed for heterogeneous compute and are offered in different versions to fit varying performance / efficiency needs. Catapult CPUs are also available in different families for dynamic microcontrollers, real-time embedded CPUs, high performance application CPUs, and automotive CPUs.
This system classifies different types of clouds using tinyML | Arduino Blog
At the basis of each weather forecast is data — and a lot of it. And although the vast majority of atmospheric data collection is fully automated, determining cloud volumes and types are still done manually. This problem is what inspired Swapnil Verma to create a project that utilizes machine learning to categorize six different classes of clouds.
The hardware for this system consists of an Arduino Portenta H7 due to its powerful processor and array of connectivity features, along with a Portenta Vision Shield for the camera. Both of these boards were mounted to a custom base on top of a tripod and powered by a battery bank over USB-C.
Tails 4.25 Anonymous Linux OS Released with New Backup Tool for Persistent Storage
The monthly Tails releases continue, and Tails 4.25 is here to introduce a brand-new and simple backup utility to help users backup their Persistent Storage from the USB flash drive where they run Tails to another Tails USB stick. Contributed by David A. Wheeler, the new backup tool offers a graphical interface and automates the process described in the official Tails documentation on how to make a backup of your Persistent Storage via the command line. You can find it under System Tools > Back Up Persistent Storage.
17.5 Years!Tux Machines started in 2004. We're soon entering 2022.
AS we noted about a month ago, today is a very special day because it's a decimally-significant (quarter decade times seven) anniversary for us as we approach our 160,000th site node. Meaningful milestones are rare; they're superficial, but they help morale.
Thanks to all those who regularly contribute stories (Marius, Arindam etc.) and to readers who have been gathering news about GNU/Linux through Tux Machines for as long as we've existed. Since our last server reboot we've served 115 million hits. Since the birth of the site it certainly adds up to several billions. Maybe we'll have over 200,000 nodes some time before our 20-year anniversary. Time will tell... █
