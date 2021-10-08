'Linux' Foundation Leftovers
Linux Foundation Hosts Project for Container Collaboration Between Enterprise and HPC
Linux Foundation 2021 annual report
For those who would like to catch up on what the Linux Foundation has been doing, the 2021 annual report is available as an 87-page PDF file.
The Linux Foundation Annual Report 2021: New Horizons in Open Source [Ed: Made on an Apple Mac using proprietary software]
Security Leftovers
Tails 4.25 Anonymous Linux OS Released with New Backup Tool for Persistent Storage
The monthly Tails releases continue, and Tails 4.25 is here to introduce a brand-new and simple backup utility to help users backup their Persistent Storage from the USB flash drive where they run Tails to another Tails USB stick. Contributed by David A. Wheeler, the new backup tool offers a graphical interface and automates the process described in the official Tails documentation on how to make a backup of your Persistent Storage via the command line. You can find it under System Tools > Back Up Persistent Storage.
17.5 Years!Tux Machines started in 2004. We're soon entering 2022.
AS we noted about a month ago, today is a very special day because it's a decimally-significant (quarter decade times seven) anniversary for us as we approach our 160,000th site node. Meaningful milestones are rare; they're superficial, but they help morale.
Thanks to all those who regularly contribute stories (Marius, Arindam etc.) and to readers who have been gathering news about GNU/Linux through Tux Machines for as long as we've existed. Since our last server reboot we've served 115 million hits. Since the birth of the site it certainly adds up to several billions. Maybe we'll have over 200,000 nodes some time before our 20-year anniversary. Time will tell... █
Android Leftovers
Linux Foundation Expects Revenues Of $177 Million
Linux Foundation Expects Revenues Of $177 Million This Year