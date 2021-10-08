today's leftovers
The EUPL is a "Legal Licence" in France
This omission is now repaired by a Décret n° 2021-1559 of 1st December 2021 adding the EUPL as a "Legal licence" in the Code of Relationship between the Public and the Administrations (CRPA).
Before this Décret, French public administrations wanting to make use of the EUPL had to justify it case by case in a long administrative process. Since the EUPL is a reciprocal licence stating that derivatives of the covered software must be distributed under the EUPL too, this was a barrier for sharing and reusing software between European institutions, France and the rest of EU.
Install Python 3.9 on Raspberry Pi OS or Debian 10 (for Ansible or other uses)
The problem is Ansible 2.12 has a new hard requirement for Python 3.8 or newer. And Ansible 2.12 is included in Ansible 5.0.0, which was recently released. Raspberry Pi OS, which was based on Debian 10 ("Buster") until recently, includes Python 3.7, which is too old to satisfy Ansible's installation requirements.
And there was recently a fix that makes it so Ansible 5.x won't get installed on these older systems, but who wants to get stuck on old unsupported Ansible versions?
There are three options: [...]
Goodbye WordPress, I've Switched To Jekyll (Again)
I’ve decided to leave WordPress behind and switch to Jekyll…for a second time. This post explains why.
Cross-platform package building: Pkgsrc vs. Ravenports (2/2)
Part 2 discusses two package building frameworks that were developed to allow for a cross-platform solution. It contains a short introduction of both, a somewhat detailed elaboration of how they compare as well as information on the test scenario and of course the results. It ends with a conclusion.
Nvidia card in eGPU and NixOS
Nvidia made work in their proprietary driver to allow a program to have its OpenGL/Vulkan calls to be done in a GPU that is not the one used for the display. This allows to throw optirun/primerun for this use case, which is good because they added performance penalty, complicated setup and many problems.
ADI grows Linux device-driver lineup
Analog Devices (ADI) expands it Linux distribution with over 1000 in-kernel drivers for devices from both ADI and Maxim Integrated Products. These open-source drivers streamline the software development process by providing access to tested code and preventing hardware lock-in.
Security Leftovers
Tails 4.25 Anonymous Linux OS Released with New Backup Tool for Persistent Storage
The monthly Tails releases continue, and Tails 4.25 is here to introduce a brand-new and simple backup utility to help users backup their Persistent Storage from the USB flash drive where they run Tails to another Tails USB stick. Contributed by David A. Wheeler, the new backup tool offers a graphical interface and automates the process described in the official Tails documentation on how to make a backup of your Persistent Storage via the command line. You can find it under System Tools > Back Up Persistent Storage.
17.5 Years!Tux Machines started in 2004. We're soon entering 2022.
AS we noted about a month ago, today is a very special day because it's a decimally-significant (quarter decade times seven) anniversary for us as we approach our 160,000th site node. Meaningful milestones are rare; they're superficial, but they help morale.
Thanks to all those who regularly contribute stories (Marius, Arindam etc.) and to readers who have been gathering news about GNU/Linux through Tux Machines for as long as we've existed. Since our last server reboot we've served 115 million hits. Since the birth of the site it certainly adds up to several billions. Maybe we'll have over 200,000 nodes some time before our 20-year anniversary. Time will tell... █
Android Leftovers
